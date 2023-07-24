ARMONK, N.Y., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The IBM (NYSE: IBM) board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.66 per common share, payable September 9, 2023 to stockholders of record August 10, 2023.

With the payment of the September 9 dividend, IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

Contact:

Tim Davidson

914-844-7847

tfdavids@us.ibm.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-board-approves-regular-quarterly-cash-dividend-301884418.html

SOURCE IBM