ARMONK, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The IBM (NYSE: IBM) board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.66 per common share, payable March 9, 2024 to stockholders of record February 9, 2024.  

With the payment of the March 9, 2024 dividend, IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

