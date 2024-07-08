IBM and Rocket Software Settle Lawsuit Involving MicroFocus Products

International Business Machines Corp has settled a lawsuit accusing Micro Focus of infringing IBM's copyrights related to IBM's CICS web services. The Micro Focus products that were the subject of IBM's lawsuit were recently acquired by Rocket Software. Rocket Software was not a part of IBM's lawsuit against Micro Focus, however, in the interest of the long-standing partnership between the two companies, Rocket Software has agreed to modify the relevant products. IBM looks forward to a continued strong partnership with Rocket Software.