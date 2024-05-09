IBM launches new tool for virtual assistants
With the new offering, customers will be able to seamlessly integrate generative copilot AI into their organizations to improve productivity and drive business success.
As part of the new offering, IBM will work with customers to create customized co-pilots. IBM Consulting notably worked with Virgin Money to develop and launch Redi, a conversational virtual assistant.
' Our partnership with IBM has helped us make the most of Microsoft Copilot to strike a balance between innovation and control', argues Adam Paice, Head of Digital Proposition at Virgin Money.
