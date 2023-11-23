IBM: new cloud-native security architecture

IBM announced Thursday that it has evolved its QRadar SIEM threat detection solution, redesigning it specifically for the performance and speed of the hybrid cloud.



In a statement, the US IT group explains that instead of forcing analysts to work around the complexity of security technologies, its technology removes complexity by simplifying the user experience and empowering them to tackle urgent threats with greater speed.



IBM also unveiled plans to deliver generative AI capabilities within its incident detection and response portfolio, leveraging its watsonx platform.



The new 'cloud-native' QRadar SIEM will be commercially available in SaaS mode in Q4 2023, with plans to offer it in on-premise and multi-cloud deployments in 2024.



