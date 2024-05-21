IBM: strengthened collaboration with Salesforce in AI

IBM announced on Tuesday that it was extending its collaboration with American cloud giant Salesforce, with the signing of an agreement combining their two generative AI tools, watsonx and Einstein.



The two groups had already signed an agreement last year with the aim of accelerating the adoption of generative AI for customer relationship management (CRM) within companies.



In a press release, IBM and Salesforce explain that their partnership now focuses on bi-directional data integration, large language models (LLMs) and the development of responsible AI solutions.



In detail, Salesforce plans to offer its customers the opportunity to design their LLMs based on IBM's watsonx.ai platform and on Einstein 1 Studio, its own suite of low-code tools for customizing Einstein.



As a result, the IBM Granite series of models should be available for use on Salesforce Einstein 1, giving customers access to more models.



The announcement comes as IBM unveiled several new features around its watsonx platform at its annual 'Think' conference yesterday, with new functionalities aimed at making AI more open, cost-effective and flexible for businesses.



The IT group took the opportunity to announce a strengthening of its collaborations with AWS, Adobe, Meta, Microsoft, Mistral, Palo Alto Networks, SAP and therefore Salesforce.



