International Business Machines Corporation is one of the world's leading computer services companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - cognitive solutions and transaction processing software development (42.1%); - IT services (31.1%): consulting (management of logistic chains, financial performance, CRM, human resources, etc.), application management, systems integration, cloud computing, hosting, technical support services, etc.; - sale of IT infrastructure (24.7%): hybrid IT infrastructure solutions, microcomputers, servers, peripheral devices, networks, data storage equipment, etc.; - financing of computer equipment (1.4%); - other (0.7%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (39.9%), Americas (9.5%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (30.4%) and Asia/Pacific (20.2%).