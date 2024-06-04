Agreement builds on existing collaboration between the two companies for the joint development of 2nm node technology

TOKYO, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidus Corporation, a manufacturer of advanced logic semiconductors, and multinational technology company IBM (NYSE: IBM), today announced a joint development partnership aimed at establishing mass production technologies for chiplet packages. Through this agreement, Rapidus will receive packaging technology from IBM for high-performance semiconductors, and the two companies will collaborate with a goal of further innovating in this space.

This agreement is part of an international collaboration within the framework of the "Development of Chiplet and Package Design and Manufacturing Technology for 2nm-Generation Semiconductors" project being conducted by Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) and builds on an existing agreement with IBM for the joint development of 2nm node technology. As part of the agreement, IBM and Rapidus engineers will work in collaboration at IBM's facilities in North America for R&D and manufacturing of semiconductor packaging for high-performance computer systems.

Over the years, IBM has accumulated R&D and manufacturing technologies for semiconductor packaging for high-performance computer systems. The company also has a wealth of experience with joint development partnerships with Japanese semiconductor manufacturers, as well as manufacturers of semiconductors, package manufacturing equipment, and materials. Rapidus aims to leverage this expertise to quickly establish cutting-edge chiplet packaging technology.

Rapidus President and CEO Dr. Atsuyoshi Koike commented: "Building on our current joint development agreement for 2nm semiconductor technology, we are extremely pleased to officially announce today this partnership with IBM to establish chiplet packaging technology. We will make the most of this international collaboration and pursue initiatives that will allow Japan to play an even more important role in the semiconductor packaging supply chain."

Darío Gil, SVP and Director of Research at IBM, said: "With decades of innovation in advanced packaging, IBM is honored to expand our collaboration with Rapidus to develop state-of-the-art chiplet technology. Through our agreement, we are committed to supporting the development of the most advanced node production processes, design, and packaging, as well as developing new use cases and supporting the semiconductor workforce."

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit ibm.com for more information.

About Rapidus

Rapidus Corporation aims to develop and manufacture the world's most advanced logic semiconductors. By developing and providing services to shorten cycle times for design, wafer processes, 3D packaging, and other aspects of semiconductor production, Rapidus creates new industries together with customers. We continue to embrace challenges that contribute to the fulfillment, prosperity, and happiness of people's lives using semiconductors.

