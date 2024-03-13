Ibn Al Haytham Hospital Company PSC is a Jordan-based company engaged in the provision of medical services. The Company focuses on the investment in medical and commercial agency sectors, purchase and sale of medical equipments, entering into bids and tenders for the Company's purpose, and investment in newly established companies. The Company operates a hospital that has a capacity of 200 beds and 38 clinics covering all medical specialties, which includes heart and arteries, endoscopy, ophthalmology, gynecology, and prematurity, as well as operating genetics laboratories, emergency section, pharmacy, intensive care unit, and laser hair removal center, among others.