Ibnsina Pharma Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Ibnsina Pharma reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was EGP 7,853.66 million compared to EGP 4,928.36 million a year ago. Net income was EGP 59.45 million compared to EGP 29.23 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was EGP 0.0005 compared to EGP 0.0002 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was EGP 14,697.04 million compared to EGP 10,261.15 million a year ago. Net income was EGP 132 million compared to EGP 88.61 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was EGP 0.0011 compared to EGP 0.0007 a year ago.