IBO Technology : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

IBO TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED

艾 伯 科 技 股 份 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 2708)

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Placing Agent

Reference is made to the announcement of IBO Technology Company Limited (the ''Company'') dated 5 May 2021 (the ''Announcement'') in respect of the Placing. Unless defined otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

COMPLETION OF THE PLACING

The Board is pleased to announce that all Conditions have been fulfilled and completion of the Placing took place on 13 May 2021. All the 21,000,000 Placing Shares have been successfully placed by the Placing Agent to not less than six Placees at the Placing Price of HK$3.69 per Placing Share pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement.

The gross proceeds and net proceeds (after deducting the commission payable to the Placing Agent, professional fee and other related costs and expenses in relation to the Placing) from the Placing are approximately HK$77.5 million and approximately HK$75.9 million, respectively. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for investment in its 5G products and systems, as well as its working capital and other general corporate purposes.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, the Placees and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of, not acting in concert and not connected with the Company or its connected persons. None of the Placees has become a substantial Shareholder upon completion of the Placing.