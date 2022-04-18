Ibrahim Fibres : Annual Corporate Briefing Session FY 2022

Ibrahim

•

S

R

0

U

P

IBRRHlm PIBRESLimiTED

Ref. No: IFLlPSX/048/2022 Dated: April 18, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi- 74000.

Subject: Annual Corporate Briefing Session FY-2022.

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Ibrahim Fibres Limited is holding a Corporate Briefing Session on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 11 :30 A.M. at Pearl Continental Hotel Lahore, as well as through Tele/video conferencing to brief the analysts and shareholders about the company's historical performance, its financials and future outlook.

Executive management of the Company will brief the audience on the Company's financial performance for the period ended December 31, 2021 and its future outlook.

Participants desirous to attend the meeting through tele/video conferencing are requested to forward following particulars through e-mail tosaqib.iqbal@igc.com.pk by 3:00 P.M. on Monday, April 25, 2022. Participants are requested to share name, email address, phone number & institution they represent. The video link to join the meeting shall be shared accordingly. _

Yours Sincerely,

For Ibrahim Fibres Limited,

~."'" ,____':-- any Secretary .

Web Site www.igcpk.com E'. Mail info@igc.com.pk

Ibrahim Centre, 1 S.C/ub Road, Faisa/abad, Pakistan.

Tel 92 41 2617836

Fax 92 41 2617842

1 Fax 92 21 35611609 Fax 92 42 35864915

Ibrahim Centre, 11-B, la/a Zar, M. T. Khan Road, Karachi, Pakistan.

Ibrahim Centre, 1 - Ahmad Block, New Garden Town,

Lahore, Pakistan.

Tel 92 2135611601

Tel 92 42 35869151