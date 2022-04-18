Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Ibrahim Fibres Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBFL   PK0070801011

IBRAHIM FIBRES LIMITED

(IBFL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  04-11
173.90 PKR   +2.29%
04/04IBRAHIM FIBRES : Transmission of Annual Report For The Period Ended 31-12-2021
PU
03/17IBRAHIM FIBRES : Financial Results for the Period of Six Months Ended 31-12-2021
PU
02/07Ibrahim Fibres Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ibrahim Fibres : Annual Corporate Briefing Session FY 2022

04/18/2022 | 01:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ibrahim

S

R

0

U

P

IBRRHlm PIBRESLimiTED

Ref. No: IFLlPSX/048/2022 Dated: April 18, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi- 74000.

Subject: Annual Corporate Briefing Session FY-2022.

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Ibrahim Fibres Limited is holding a Corporate Briefing Session on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 11 :30 A.M. at Pearl Continental Hotel Lahore, as well as through Tele/video conferencing to brief the analysts and shareholders about the company's historical performance, its financials and future outlook.

Executive management of the Company will brief the audience on the Company's financial performance for the period ended December 31, 2021 and its future outlook.

Participants desirous to attend the meeting through tele/video conferencing are requested to forward following particulars through e-mail tosaqib.iqbal@igc.com.pk by 3:00 P.M. on Monday, April 25, 2022. Participants are requested to share name, email address, phone number & institution they represent. The video link to join the meeting shall be shared accordingly. _

Yours Sincerely,

For Ibrahim Fibres Limited,

~."'" ,____':-- any Secretary .

Web Site www.igcpk.com E'. Mail info@igc.com.pk

Ibrahim Centre, 1 S.C/ub Road, Faisa/abad, Pakistan.

Tel 92 41 2617836

Fax 92 41 2617842

1 Fax 92 21 35611609 Fax 92 42 35864915

Ibrahim Centre, 11-B, la/a Zar, M. T. Khan Road, Karachi, Pakistan.

Ibrahim Centre, 1 - Ahmad Block, New Garden Town,

Lahore, Pakistan.

Tel 92 2135611601

Tel 92 42 35869151

Disclaimer

Ibrahim Fibres Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 05:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IBRAHIM FIBRES LIMITED
04/04IBRAHIM FIBRES : Transmission of Annual Report For The Period Ended 31-12-2021
PU
03/17IBRAHIM FIBRES : Financial Results for the Period of Six Months Ended 31-12-2021
PU
02/07Ibrahim Fibres Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021Ibrahim Fibres Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 3..
CI
2021Ibrahim Fibres Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Ibrahim Fibres Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021Ibrahim Fibres Limited Announces Resignation of Mr. Mohammad Naeem Asghar as Board of D..
CI
2021Ibrahim Fibres Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
2021Ibrahim Fibres Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended December 3..
CI
2021Ibrahim Fibres Limited Announces Resignation of Seven Directors from the Board of Direc..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 70 607 M 389 M 389 M
Net income 2021 6 579 M 36,3 M 36,3 M
Net Debt 2021 8 030 M 44,2 M 44,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,46x
Yield 2021 1,27%
Capitalization 53 997 M 298 M 298 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 9,35%
Chart IBRAHIM FIBRES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ibrahim Fibres Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammad Naeem Mukhtar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mohammad Naeem Asghar Chief Financial Officer
Mukhtar Ahmad Chairman
Ikram ul Haq Mian Independent Director
Muhammad Waseem Mukhtar Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBRAHIM FIBRES LIMITED5.39%298
CHINA JUSHI CO., LTD.-11.92%10 071
VARDHMAN TEXTILES LIMITED-3.05%1 695
TEXHONG TEXTILE GROUP LIMITED-5.24%1 142
HUAFU FASHION CO., LTD.-14.44%1 044
LU THAI TEXTILE CO., LTD.-1.05%810