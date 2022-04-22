Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Ibrahim Fibres Limited
  News
  Summary
    IBFL   PK0070801011

IBRAHIM FIBRES LIMITED

(IBFL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  04-11
173.90 PKR   +2.29%
Ibrahim Fibres : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended

04/22/2022 | 12:18am EDT
Ibrahlm

G

R

n

u

p

IBRnHlm

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road, Karachi

rlBRES LimiTED

FORM-7

Ref. No: IFLlPSX/049/2022

Date

: 22-04-2022

Sub:

Financial Results for the 1st Quarter Ended 31-03-2022

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 21-04-2022 at 02:30 P.M. at 1 - Ahmed Block, New Garden Town, Lahore has approved the financial results of the Company.

(i)

CASH DIVIDEND

NIL

(ii)

BONUS SHARES

NIL

(iii)

RIGHT SHARES

NIL

(iv)

ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT/CORPORATE ACTION

NIL

(v)

ANY OTHER PRICE- SENSITIVE INFORMATION

NIL

The financial results of the Company are as follows:-

For the Quarter

Ended March 31,

2022

Rupees

Sales - net

30,660,459,057

Cost of goods sold

(24,444,134,363)

Gross profit

6,216,324,694

Selling and distribution expenses

(115,271,272)

Administrative expenses

(388,465,905)

Other Operating Expenses

(392,638,557)

Finance cost

Other income

Profit before taxation

Provision for taxation

Profit for the period

Earnings per share - Basic and Diluted

For the Quarter

Ended March 31,

2021

Rupees

20,461,034,201

(15,136,580,229)

5,324,453,972

(99,694,080)

(339,598,158)

(278,216,494)

(92,877,871

(231,114,200)

(989,253,605)

(948,622,932)

5,227,071,089

4,375,831,040

24,016,147

13,802,533

5,251,087,236

4,389,633,573

(1,632,572,123)

(1,217,496,236)

3,618,515,113

3,172,137,337

11.65

10.22

)

The Quarterly Report of the Company for the period ended 31-03-2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.

Yours Sincerely,

For Ibrahim Fibres Limited

Web Site www.igcpk.com E. Mail info@igc.com.pk

Ibrahim Centre, 15-Club Road, Faisalabad,

Pakistan.

Tel 92 41 2617836

Fax 92 41 2617842

i

Ibrahim Centre, l1-B, Lala Zar, M. T. Khan Road,

Karachi, Pakistan.

Tel 92 21 35611601

Fax 92 21 35611609

Ibrahim Centre, 1 - Ahmad Block, New Garden Town,

Lahore, Pakistan.

Tel 92 42 35869151 Fax 92 42 35864915

Disclaimer

Ibrahim Fibres Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 04:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 70 607 M 377 M 377 M
Net income 2021 6 579 M 35,2 M 35,2 M
Net Debt 2021 8 030 M 42,9 M 42,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,46x
Yield 2021 1,27%
Capitalization 53 997 M 289 M 289 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 9,35%
Chart IBRAHIM FIBRES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ibrahim Fibres Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammad Naeem Mukhtar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mohammad Naeem Asghar Chief Financial Officer
Mukhtar Ahmad Chairman
Ikram ul Haq Mian Independent Director
Muhammad Waseem Mukhtar Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBRAHIM FIBRES LIMITED5.39%291
CHINA JUSHI CO., LTD.-19.29%9 429
VARDHMAN TEXTILES LIMITED-3.86%1 683
TEXHONG TEXTILE GROUP LIMITED-7.86%1 111
HUAFU FASHION CO., LTD.-15.32%1 041
LU THAI TEXTILE CO., LTD.-1.84%817