Ibrahim Fibres : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road, Karachi

rlBRES LimiTED

FORM-7

Ref. No: IFLlPSX/049/2022

Date

: 22-04-2022

Sub:

Financial Results for the 1st Quarter Ended 31-03-2022

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 21-04-2022 at 02:30 P.M. at 1 - Ahmed Block, New Garden Town, Lahore has approved the financial results of the Company.

(i) CASH DIVIDEND NIL (ii) BONUS SHARES NIL (iii) RIGHT SHARES NIL (iv) ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT/CORPORATE ACTION NIL (v) ANY OTHER PRICE- SENSITIVE INFORMATION NIL

The financial results of the Company are as follows:- For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 Rupees Sales - net 30,660,459,057 Cost of goods sold (24,444,134,363) Gross profit 6,216,324,694 Selling and distribution expenses (115,271,272) Administrative expenses (388,465,905) Other Operating Expenses (392,638,557) Finance cost Other income Profit before taxation Provision for taxation Profit for the period Earnings per share - Basic and Diluted For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 Rupees 20,461,034,201 (15,136,580,229) 5,324,453,972 (99,694,080) (339,598,158) (278,216,494) (92,877,871 (231,114,200) (989,253,605) (948,622,932) 5,227,071,089 4,375,831,040 24,016,147 13,802,533 5,251,087,236 4,389,633,573 (1,632,572,123) (1,217,496,236) 3,618,515,113 3,172,137,337 11.65 10.22 )

The Quarterly Report of the Company for the period ended 31-03-2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.

Yours Sincerely,

For Ibrahim Fibres Limited

