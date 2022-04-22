Ibrahim Fibres : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended
FORM-7
Ref. No : IFL l PSX/049 / 2022
Date
: 22-04-2022
Sub :
Financial Results for the 1 st Quarter Ended 31-03-2022
Dear Sir ,
We have to i nform you that the Board of D i rectors of the Company i n their meet i ng held on 21-04-2022 at 02 : 30 P . M . at 1 - Ahmed Block , New Garden Town, Laho r e has approved the f i nanc i al results of the Company .
(i)
CASH DIVIDEND
NIL
( i i)
BONUS SHARES
NIL
( iii )
RIGHT SHARES
NIL
( i v)
ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT/CORPORATE ACTION
NIL
( v )
ANY OTHER PRICE- SENSITIVE INFORMATION
N I L
The f i nancial results of the Co m pany a r e as fol l ows : -
For the Quarter
Ended March 31,
2022
Rupees
Sales - net
30 , 660 ,4 59 , 057
Cost of goods sold
( 24 , 444 , 134 , 363 )
Gross prof i t
6 , 216 , 32 4 , 69 4
Selling and d i str i bution e x penses
(115 , 271 , 272 )
Adm i n i s t ra tiv e e x pense s
( 388 , 4 65 , 905 )
Other Oper at ing E x penses
(392 , 638 , 557 )
F in ance cost
Ot h er i n come
Prof i t before t ax a t i o n
Provision f o r taxat i o n
Profit for the pe ri o d
Earn i ngs per shar e - Bas i c and D il u t ed
For the Quarter
Ended March 31,
2021
Rupees
20 ,4 6 1 , 034 , 201
( 15 ,1 36 , 580 , 229)
5 , 324 , 453 , 972
( 99 , 694 , 080)
( 339 , 598 , 158)
( 278 , 216 , 494)
( 92 , 877 , 87 1
(231 , 1 1 4 , 200)
(989 , 253 , 605 )
( 9 4 8 , 622 , 932 )
5 , 227 , 071 , 089
4 , 3 75 , 831 , 0 4 0
2 4 , 0 1 6 , 147
1 3 , 802 , 533
5 , 251 , 087 , 236
4 , 3 89 , 6 33 , 5 7 3
( 1 , 632 , 572 , 123 )
(1 , 2 1 7 , 4 96 , 236 )
3 , 618 , 515 , 1 1 3
3 ,1 72 , 137 , 337
1 1 .65
10 . 22
)
The Quarterly Repor t o f t he Co m pany for the per i od e n de d 3 1 -03-2022 wi ll be tr ansmitted t hrough PUCARS sepa r a t e ly , within the spec i fied ti me .
Yours S i ncerely ,
For Ibr a h i m Fibres Lim it e d
Web Site w w w.ig c pk . co m E . Mail i n f o @i g c . co m . pk
I b rah im Cent r e , 15-Club Road , Faisalabad ,
Pakistan .
T e l 92 41 2617836
Fa x 92 41 26178 4 2
i
Ibrah i m Cen t re , l1-B , Lal a Zar , M . T . Kha n R o a d ,
Karach i , Pakistan .
T el 92 21 3561 16 0 1
F ax 92 21 356 11 609
Ibr ah i m Ce n tre , 1 - Ahmad Bl ock , N ew G a rd e n T own ,
Lahore , Pak i stan.
T el 92 4 2 3586 9 1 51 F ax 9 2 42 3586 4 915
