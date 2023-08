Ibrahim Fibres Limited is a Pakistan-based company, which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of polyester staple fiber (PSF) and yarn. The Company is also engaged in the business of textile, power generation and financial services. Its polyester division consists of three projects: PP1 (Polyester Plant 1): total installed capacity is 70,000 tons PSF per annum; PP2 (Polyester Plant 2): total installed capacity is 138,600 tons PSF per annum; and PP3 (Polyester Plant 3): total installed capacity is 182,000 tons PSF per annum. Its spun yard consists of four projects, such as TP1 (Textile Plant 1), TP2 (Textile Plant 2), TP3 (Textile Plant 3) and TP4 (Textile Plant 4). Its power generation consists of three plants such as Power Generation Plant I - Niigata Engines; Power Generation Plant II - Gas Turbine; and Power Generation Plant III - Coal Fired Power Plant. The total power generation capacity of these plants is 93.7 megawatt and operates a grid station of 16 megawatt.