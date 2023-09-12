Ibstock has launched a range of highly optimised Utility Troughs and Lids, designed to deliver outstanding protection for large power and communication services on projects across a host of sectors.

Manufactured in the UK, Ibstock's Utility troughs and Lids are made from reinforced concrete for ultimate durability and strength. The adaptability of the products make them suitable for a range of applications and industries, including housing and protecting power and communications cables, right through to pipes carrying gas, water and other chemicals.

Quick and easy-to-install, the concrete troughs can also help safeguard against malicious or accidental damage and are easily accessible for maintenance and repair work. Tested to BS EN 1433 (troughs), BS EN 124 (lids) and covered by BS EN ISO 9001 (quality management) and BS EN ISO 14001 (environmental management) standards, the troughs, which range in size from 350mm up to 1250mm internal dimensions, have excellent fire and weather resistant properties, meaning they can be specified and installed with confidence on a wide range of infrastructure projects.