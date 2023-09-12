Complete reliability, lower embodied carbon: Ibstock launches new Utility Troughs and Lids range
Today at 06:38 am
Ibstock has launched a range of highly optimised Utility Troughs and Lids, designed to deliver outstanding protection for large power and communication services on projects across a host of sectors.
Manufactured in the UK, Ibstock's Utility troughs and Lids are made from reinforced concrete for ultimate durability and strength. The adaptability of the products make them suitable for a range of applications and industries, including housing and protecting power and communications cables, right through to pipes carrying gas, water and other chemicals.
Quick and easy-to-install, the concrete troughs can also help safeguard against malicious or accidental damage and are easily accessible for maintenance and repair work. Tested to BS EN 1433 (troughs), BS EN 124 (lids) and covered by BS EN ISO 9001 (quality management) and BS EN ISO 14001 (environmental management) standards, the troughs, which range in size from 350mm up to 1250mm internal dimensions, have excellent fire and weather resistant properties, meaning they can be specified and installed with confidence on a wide range of infrastructure projects.
Shaun Forrester, Commercial Director at Ibstock said: "When it comes to the provision of Utility Troughs and Lids, no business has more experience and in-house expertise than Ibstock. We have been supplying precision engineered solutons to vital infrastructure sectors, including rail and infrastructure, for more than 30 years, and this latest range of concrete troughs have been designed with the specific needs of those sectors front of mind.
"As industries strengthen their commitment to carbon reduction, Ibstock is continuing to look at how we can minimise the environmental impact of our products. To that end, our Utility Troughs and Lids now deliver less embodied carbon than equivalent alternatives - part of our wider pledge to achieving net zero carbon output by 2040.
"Our concrete troughs deliver 60% less embodied carbon compared to traditional concrete mixes, making them one of the most sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions on the market. With a specially formulated concrete mix, we have been able to push the embodied carbon reductions without compromising on the durability or wider performance of the product."
Ibstock plc published this content on 11 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2023 10:37:09 UTC.
Ibstock plc is a United Kingdom-based company. The Company is a manufacturer and supplier of clay and concrete building products and solutions to the United Kingdom construction industry, specialising in products and systems for the residential building envelope and infrastructure markets. The Company's segments include Clay and Concrete. Its product offering ranges from walling, roofing, rail and infrastructure to garden and landscaping, flooring and groundwork, bespoke services, and various others. Principal products across its two divisions, Ibstock Clay and Ibstock Concrete, include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete alternatives for stone masonry, concrete fencing, and pre-stressed concrete products. Its other products include roof accessories, chimneys, fence posts, copings and cappings, gravel boards, bollards, balustrades, rail troughs, and platform copers, among others. Its brands include Anderton, Supreme, Ibstock Brick, Ibstock Kevington and others.