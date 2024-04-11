THIS LETTER AND THE RELATED DOCUMENTS ARE IMPORTANT AND REQUIRE YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.
If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you are recommended to consult your stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 as soon as possible.
If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your shares in Ibstock Plc, please pass this document immediately to the purchaser or transferee, or to the person who arranged the sale or transfer, so they can pass this letter to the person who now holds the shares.
This letter does not contain sufficient information to allow you to gain an understanding of the proposals contained in the shareholder documents published online and should not be regarded as a substitute for reading the shareholder documents or relied on as the basis upon which to make decisions. It is recommended that you read the shareholder documents carefully before taking any action.
11 April 2024
Dear Shareholder,
NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY
This letter is to notify you that the following shareholder documents (the 'Documents') have now been published on the Ibstock Plc (the 'Company') website (https://www.ibstock.co.uk/investors) and are available to view or download:
- Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023
- Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024
To access these shareholder documents, you will need to have the Adobe Acrobat Reader program installed.
2024 AGM Arrangements
The Company's Annual General Meeting ('AGM' or 'Meeting') will be held at 12.00 p.m. on Thursday 16 May 2024 at the London offices of Ibstock Plc, 54 Hatton Garden, London, EC1N 8HN.
The Board is looking forward to welcoming shareholders in person to the AGM this year. If you wish to attend in person, please bring this letter with you. The letter will authenticate your right to attend, speak and vote at the AGM and assist us to register your attendance without delay. In the event that changes are required to the details of the AGM (for example as a result of public health guidance) we will publish the relevant information on the Company's website, www.ibstock.co.uk, and make an announcement to the London Stock Exchange via the regulatory information service. Please check the Company's website in advance of the Meeting in case there are any changes made to the arrangements of the AGM.
Our Shareholder views and questions are very important to us so if you are unable to attend the AGM and would like to ask a question on the business of the Meeting please submit your question to Company.Secretariat@Ibstock.co.uk prior to the start of the AGM. We will endeavor to answer as many questions as possible, prior to and during the meeting, and will respond by email if we are unable to do so.
Proxies
If you are unable to attend the AGM in person, we strongly encourage you to vote in advance by appointing the Chair or another duly nominated person as your proxy (or proxies) to attend and vote on your behalf. Details on how to do so by post, online, through CREST, or via Proxymity are set out in the Notice of the Meeting.
Action to be taken
Your vote is important to us and we encourage you to submit your proxy vote in one of the following ways:
- Submit your proxy vote electronically by accessing the shareholder portal at www.signalshares.com, logging in and selecting the 'Vote Online Now' link. You will require your username and password in order to log in and vote; or
- Request and complete a hard copy proxy form from our Registrars Link Group by emailing shareholderenquiries@linkgroup.co.uk, calling 0371 664 0391 or by post at PXS1, Link Group, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL; or
- In the case of CREST members, you can appoint your proxy through the CREST proxy appointment service as detailed in note 6 on page 7 of the Notice of Meeting; or
- If you are an institutional investor you may also be able to appoint a proxy electronically via the Proxymity platform.
Please note that the deadline for the receipt by our Registrars of all proxy appointments is 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday 14 May 2024 (48 hours before the start of the meeting). The results of the AGM will be announced through an RIS announcement and on the Company website, as soon as practicable after the AGM.
Your communication preferences
We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for agreeing to receive the Documents via our website rather than in paper form. By viewing documents in this way you are helping the Company meet its sustainability objectives, cut production and distribution costs and reduce waste and pollution.
Should you wish to register for email notification of future communications or revert to receiving paper copies of documents, please contact our Registrars, Link
Group: Online:
www.signalshares.com
Email:
shareholderenquiries@linkgroup.co.uk
Post:
PXS1, Link Group, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL
Telephone:
(from the UK) 0371 664 0391, (from outside the UK) + 44 (0)371 664 0391. Calls are charged at the standard geographical rate.
Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Lines are open 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales.
Yours faithfully
Becky Parker
Group Company Secretary
