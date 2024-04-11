THIS LETTER AND THE RELATED DOCUMENTS ARE IMPORTANT AND REQUIRE YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.

If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you are recommended to consult your stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 as soon as possible.

If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your shares in Ibstock Plc, please pass this document immediately to the purchaser or transferee, or to the person who arranged the sale or transfer, so they can pass this letter to the person who now holds the shares.

This letter does not contain sufficient information to allow you to gain an understanding of the proposals contained in the shareholder documents published online and should not be regarded as a substitute for reading the shareholder documents or relied on as the basis upon which to make decisions. It is recommended that you read the shareholder documents carefully before taking any action.

11 April 2024

Dear Shareholder,

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY

This letter is to notify you that the following shareholder documents (the 'Documents') have now been published on the Ibstock Plc (the 'Company') website (https://www.ibstock.co.uk/investors) and are available to view or download:

Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024

To access these shareholder documents, you will need to have the Adobe Acrobat Reader program installed.

2024 AGM Arrangements

The Company's Annual General Meeting ('AGM' or 'Meeting') will be held at 12.00 p.m. on Thursday 16 May 2024 at the London offices of Ibstock Plc, 54 Hatton Garden, London, EC1N 8HN.

The Board is looking forward to welcoming shareholders in person to the AGM this year. If you wish to attend in person, please bring this letter with you. The letter will authenticate your right to attend, speak and vote at the AGM and assist us to register your attendance without delay. In the event that changes are required to the details of the AGM (for example as a result of public health guidance) we will publish the relevant information on the Company's website, www.ibstock.co.uk, and make an announcement to the London Stock Exchange via the regulatory information service. Please check the Company's website in advance of the Meeting in case there are any changes made to the arrangements of the AGM.

Our Shareholder views and questions are very important to us so if you are unable to attend the AGM and would like to ask a question on the business of the Meeting please submit your question to Company.Secretariat@Ibstock.co.uk prior to the start of the AGM. We will endeavor to answer as many questions as possible, prior to and during the meeting, and will respond by email if we are unable to do so.