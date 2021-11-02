Award: EcoVadis Silver for Sustainability

We have recently received the "EcoVadis Silver" award for our sustainability management. EcoVadis is the world's largest provider of sustainability ratings for companies. With an overall score of 59 points, the IBU-tec Group is among the top 25 percent of all companies evaluated by the platform and even among the top 20 percent within its industry.

News | 11/02/2021

For the rating, EcoVadis examined our management processes using 21 criteria in the four thematic areas of environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. IBU-tec was well above the industry average in all areas, with the topics of the environment as well as labor and human rights being given particularly high weight in the overall assessment.

We strive to increase the sustainability of products and processes. For example, we have implemented quality and environmental management systems in accordance with ISO 9001/14001 and operate our own photovoltaic system and combined heat and power plant to generate low-emission energy.