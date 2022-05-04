DGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

IBU-tec advanced materials AG: Annual General Meeting Elects Prof. Dr. Kampker to the Supervisory Board



04.05.2022 / 16:22

Weimar, 4 May 2022 ? The shareholders of IBU-tec advanced materials AG (?IBU-tec?, ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) elected a new Supervisory Board at today?s Annual General Meeting. For the first time, Prof. Dr. Achim Kampker, head of the Chair of Production Management at the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering at RWTH Aachen University and co-founder of StreetScooter GmbH, which is known for its all-electric postal vehicles, is now a member of the committee. The two Supervisory Board members Sandrine Cailleteau and Dr. Jens Thau were re-elected.

At the Annual General Meeting, which again took place in virtual form this year, a total of 55.54 percent of the share capital was represented. The shareholders approved all agenda items by a large majority. Among other things, the Annual General Meeting resolved to increase the number of Supervisory Board members to four going forward next year.

Ulrich Weitz, CEO of IBU-tec advanced materials AG: ?I would like to thank all represented shareholders for their trust and approval. My sincere thanks go in particular to Dr. Müller for the extraordinarily trusting and constructive cooperation in the Supervisory Board. Since the 2017 IPO, he has complemented the Executive Board in word and deed, making a significant contribution to the Group?s strong development. Additionally, I am very pleased to welcome Prof. Dr. Kampker, a proven expert in electromobility and battery technology, to the Supervisory Board. I am sure that with his expertise and his network, he can provide significant impetus for the further growth of the company.?

The detailed voting results are available on the IBU-tec website at: https://www.ibu-tec.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/ (in German)

The speech of the Executive Board is available as a video stream for viewing at the following link: https://youtu.be/w9fOy41Jnt4 (in German)

About IBU-tec

The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for industry. It combines unique, partly patent-protected technology of thermal process engineering with the process and material know-how of around 250 highly qualified employees.

Its own products include LFP battery material, which is an important component of batteries for electromobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation and the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus well positioned in the long term for global megatrends ? especially regarding climate and environmental protection ? and has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations.

