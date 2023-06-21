Advanced search
    IBU   DE000A0XYHT5

IBU-TEC ADVANCED MATERIALS AG

(IBU)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:43:09 2023-06-21 am EDT
25.65 EUR   +3.43%
02:31aIBU-tec advanced materials AG Expands Market Position in Asia
EQ
05/30IBU-tec advanced materials AG Continues to Improve Its EcoVadis ESG Rating
EQ
05/22IBU-tec advanced materials AG Wins Asian Pharmaceutical Company as a New Major Customer
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IBU-tec advanced materials AG Expands Market Position in Asia

06/21/2023 | 02:31am EDT
EQS-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Expansion
IBU-tec advanced materials AG Expands Market Position in Asia

21.06.2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

IBU-tec advanced materials AG Expands Market Position in Asia

  • Focus on value-adding technologies
  • India and China in particular are attractive markets for IBU-tec’s organotin products
  • Current major orders from the pharmaceutical and automotive supplier industries underpin high demand

Weimar, 21 June 2023 – IBU-tec advanced materials AG (“IBU-tec”, ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) continues to expand its Asian business and opens up new markets for its organotin products, especially in China and India. The focus is on technologically demanding and high-margin industries with high value creation potential, such as the automotive and pharmaceutical industries. In this context, IBU-tec has now received a major order from a Chinese automotive supplier for initially several tons of material deliveries in the field of cathodic dip coatings. The order has an initial volume in the mid-six-digit euro range. IBU-tec assumes that in the short to medium term an annual sales potential with the customer in the significant million-euro range can be realized.

Just recently, IBU-tec received another major order from India from a customer in the pharmaceutical sector. The latest orders from the pharmaceutical and automotive industries are part of IBU-tec’s further internationalization strategy to Asia.

Jörg Leinenbach, CEO of IBU-tec: “I am very pleased that we are so successful internationally in a wide variety of areas. We already generate around 65 percent of our Group sales outside Germany. Due to our very good market position in battery materials and glass coating, but also in chemical catalysts, for example for the pharmaceutical and automotive industries as well as the construction industry, we see further potential for ourselves here. Asia is an important target region. The increasing interest of Asian companies in our products underlines the importance of IBU-tec in the market. High quality for demanding applications – that is our core competency, which is appreciated by our customers worldwide.”

About IBU-tec

The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for industry. It combines unique thermal process technology, some of which is patented, with the process and material know-how of around 250 highly qualified employees.

The company’s own products include LFP battery material, which is an important component of batteries for electromobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation and the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus well positioned for the long term in global megatrends – especially climate and environmental protection – and has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations.

 

Contact

Investor Relations
IBU-tec advanced materials AG
Dr. Stefan Steck
Public & Investor Relations
Hainweg 9-1199425 Weimar, Germanyt +49 3643 8649-51
IR@ibu-tec.de
www.ibu-tec.com

Financial and Business Press
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42-44
60322 Frankfurt, Germany
t +49 69 905505-52
IBU-tec@edicto.de


21.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: IBU-tec advanced materials AG
Hainweg 9-10
99425 Weimar
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3643 - 8649-0
Fax: +49 (0)3643 - 8649-30
E-mail: mail@ibu-tec.de
Internet: www.ibu-tec.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5
WKN: A0XYHT
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1659653

 
End of News EQS News Service

1659653  21.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1659653&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 60,0 M 65,4 M 65,4 M
Net income 2023 -0,30 M -0,33 M -0,33 M
Net Debt 2023 5,70 M 6,22 M 6,22 M
P/E ratio 2023 -413x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 118 M 128 M 128 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
EV / Sales 2024 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 218
Free-Float 51,9%
Managers and Directors
Jörg Leinenbach Chief Executive Officer
Sandrine Cailleteau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Toralf Rensch Director-Sales & Technology
Jens Thomas Thau Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Achim Kampker Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBU-TEC ADVANCED MATERIALS AG-27.70%128
AIR LIQUIDE21.99%91 936
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-1.57%70 387
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.09%39 654
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.7.73%29 096
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION10.56%20 110
