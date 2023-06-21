EQS-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Expansion

Corporate News

IBU-tec advanced materials AG Expands Market Position in Asia

Focus on value-adding technologies

India and China in particular are attractive markets for IBU-tec’s organotin products

Current major orders from the pharmaceutical and automotive supplier industries underpin high demand

Weimar, 21 June 2023 – IBU-tec advanced materials AG (“IBU-tec”, ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) continues to expand its Asian business and opens up new markets for its organotin products, especially in China and India. The focus is on technologically demanding and high-margin industries with high value creation potential, such as the automotive and pharmaceutical industries. In this context, IBU-tec has now received a major order from a Chinese automotive supplier for initially several tons of material deliveries in the field of cathodic dip coatings. The order has an initial volume in the mid-six-digit euro range. IBU-tec assumes that in the short to medium term an annual sales potential with the customer in the significant million-euro range can be realized.

Just recently, IBU-tec received another major order from India from a customer in the pharmaceutical sector. The latest orders from the pharmaceutical and automotive industries are part of IBU-tec’s further internationalization strategy to Asia.

Jörg Leinenbach, CEO of IBU-tec: “I am very pleased that we are so successful internationally in a wide variety of areas. We already generate around 65 percent of our Group sales outside Germany. Due to our very good market position in battery materials and glass coating, but also in chemical catalysts, for example for the pharmaceutical and automotive industries as well as the construction industry, we see further potential for ourselves here. Asia is an important target region. The increasing interest of Asian companies in our products underlines the importance of IBU-tec in the market. High quality for demanding applications – that is our core competency, which is appreciated by our customers worldwide.”

About IBU-tec

The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for industry. It combines unique thermal process technology, some of which is patented, with the process and material know-how of around 250 highly qualified employees.

The company’s own products include LFP battery material, which is an important component of batteries for electromobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation and the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus well positioned for the long term in global megatrends – especially climate and environmental protection – and has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations.

