IBU-tec advanced materials AG: Preliminary half-year result 2021 underpins further dynamic growth

- Increase in sales during the first half-year 2021 by 40 percent versus prior year period

- Adjusted EBITDA grows by 540 percent to EUR 1.6 million

- Forecast for the full year 2021 confirmed

- Continuation of the growth strategy with a focus on green tech markets - growth drivers are own battery materials and glass coating

Weimar, 24 August 2021 - IBU-tec advanced materials AG ('IBU-tec', ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) closes the first half-year with an operationally strong result und is hence consistently pursuing its growth strategy. Sales of the IBU-tec Group rose during the first six months of the year by 40 percent to EUR 20 million, after EUR 14.5 million a year before. The operating income before depreciation and amortisation increased, after adjustment, even by 540 percent to EUR 1.6 million, after an adjusted EBITDA of EUR -0.4 million during the first half-year 2020. The EBITDA for the first half-year 2021 does not include the costs of the capital increase in spring through which a gross amount of EUR 25.5 million was generated as well as insurance payments in connection with the fire at the subsidiary BNT Chemicals in December 2019. Without adjustment, the EBITDA amounts to EUR 1.4 million after EUR 3.9 million during the first half-year 2020, whereby this figure included one-off insurance payments after the fire of around EUR 4.3 million, which had a major impact on the result of the first half-year 2020.

Against the backdrop of the strong half-year result, the IBU-tec Management Board confirmed the forecast for fiscal 2021. Assuming raw material prices remain unchanged, the IBU-tec Group continues to expect sales of EUR 37 to 39 million. The EBITDA margin is expected to range between 17 and 19 percent. With the strategy 'IBU2025' submitted at the beginning of the year, IBU-tec plans to achieve an increase in sales to between EUR 80 and more than EUR 100 million by 2025, with an EBITDA margin of more than 20 percent. An essential growth driver will be the own battery material, which will be available on the market from the fourth quarter 2021 onwards. Because of the already high demand for the product and sales co-operations already entered into, IBU-tec will start to produce on stock from the next quarter onwards and continue to extend warehousing until the end of 2021. The aggregate operating performance in the field of battery materials is to increase by 50 percent or more during the current fiscal year. Another growth driver is the glass coating business line, which makes a major contribution to environmental protection and resource conservation through the avoidance of plastic waste. Here, too, sales are expected to double during the coming years; IBU-tec has built a new MBTC pilot plant during the past months and hence created the prerequisites for a massive capacity extension.

Ulrich Weitz, CEO of IBU-tec: 'The figures for the first half-year clearly show: IBU-tec is back on the success track. We used the challenging last year, which was impacted by the COVID 19 pandemic and the fire at BNT, to focus on our growth strategy. Important steps were successfully taken during the first half-year. The demand for our own LFP battery material continues to be particularly high, even before its official launch. But in our glass coating business and as a result of technical expertise in the recycling of raw materials, we are also optimally positioned on important future-proof markets, mainly in the field of green tech.

The half-year report will be available from 27 August 2021 onwards under https://www.ibu-tec.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/reports-of-ibu-tec-ag/ .

About IBU-tec

The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for the industry. It combines unique, partly patent-protected thermal process engineering, with the process and material know-how of around 250 highly qualified employees.

The products include important components of battery materials for electric mobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation or the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus in a long-term position to respond to global mega trends, especially in the fields of climate and environmental protection. It has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations.

Contact

IBU-tec advanced materials AG

Dr. Stefan Steck

Public & Investor Relations

Tel. +49 3643 8649-51

Email: IR(at)ibu-tec.de

www.ibu-tec.de

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42-44

60322 Frankfurt

Tel. +49 69-905505-52

Email: IBU-tec(at)edicto.de

Download PDF