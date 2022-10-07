Advanced search
    IBU   DE000A0XYHT5

IBU-TEC ADVANCED MATERIALS AG

(IBU)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:24 2022-10-07 am EDT
17.48 EUR   +2.10%
02:42aIbu Tec Advanced Materials : comments on the current market conditions with reconfirmation of its strategic growth plan
PU
02:36aIBU-tec advanced materials AG comments on the current market conditions with reconfirmation of its strategic growth plan
EQ
09/19IBU-tec advanced materials AG(XTRA:IBU) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
IBU tec advanced materials : comments on the current market conditions with reconfirmation of its strategic growth plan

10/07/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Corporate News | 10/07/2022

Weimar, 7 October 2022 - IBU-tec advanced materials AG ("IBU-tec", ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) reaffirms its growth strategy in spite of the present economic situation. As the only European producer of LFP battery material, IBU-tec considers itself well positioned for further growth. With its product portfolio, IBU-tec continues to play an important role in the global expansion of e-mobility and the sustainable energy transition.

The IBU2025 strategy, in which IBU-tec projects sales of 102 to more than 130 million euros and an EBITDA margin of over 20 percent in the medium term, remains unchanged.

The company's CEO Ulrich Weitz comments on the current market situation and recent developments at IBU-tec in a recent video statement. It is available - in German with English subtitles - at the following link: https://youtu.be/Lso9jSxx2P8.

About IBU-tec

The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for industry. It combines unique, partly patent-protected technology of thermal process engineering with the process and material know-how of around 250 highly qualified employees.

Its own products include LFP battery material, which is an important component of batteries for electromobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation and the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus well positioned in the long term for global megatrends - especially regarding climate and environmental protection - and has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations.

Contact

Investor Relations
IBU-tec advanced materials AG
Dr. Stefan Steck
Public & Investor Relations
t +49 3643 8649-51
IR(at)ibu-tec.de
www.ibu-tec.de

Financial and Business Press
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Eschersheimer Landstrasse 42-44
60322 Frankfurt
t +49 69 905505-52
IBU-tec(at)edicto.de

Disclaimer

IBU-tec advanced materials AG published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 06:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
