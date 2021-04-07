IBU tec advanced materials : develops next-generation batteries within the framework of research projects

- The IBU-tec Group participates actively in the development of innovative battery materials and strengthens its market position in this field





- Focus on the upgrading of the own IBU-tec battery material





- Research with renowned partners in the field of solid state batteries, amongst others





Corporate News | 04/07/2021





Weimar, 07 April 2021 - IBU-tec advanced materials AG ("IBU-tec", ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) will

participate in three publicly funded research projects for the advancement of innovative battery

materials. The objective of the funded projects is to develop new battery materials for e-mobility as

well as for stationary and further industry-relevant applications. In this way, the IBU-tec Group

leverages its strong market position as well as its know-how in the field of battery materials to develop

new combinations of materials and applications. As a result of the participation in the research group,

IBU-tec will also expedite the development of own battery products.





The partners of the research projects are, amongst others, the renowned Fraunhofer Society, the

Technical University of Braunschweig as well as some well-known industrial companies from the

automotive industry, for instance. With this strong group of partners the core areas of the value chain

in battery production are covered. Following a successful evaluation of the outline proposal, the

funding application has already been submitted and the project implementation will probably start

during the 2nd half of 2021. The funding projects are entitled: "Battery materials for future

electromobility, stationary, and other industry-relevant applications (Battery 2020 Transfer)" and are

part of the framework programme: "From Material to Innovation".





In two projects IBU-tec focuses on the technical advancement of solid-state batteries. In a third funding

project IBU-tec deals with new technologies for a resource-friendly and CO2-saving production of

cathodes. In this way IBU-tec participates actively in the development of next-generation batteries and

hence clearly expands its innovation basis.





Ulrich Weitz, CEO of IBU-tec advanced materials AG: "The further development of battery materials is

highly significant for the renewable energy landscape. We are very proud that we can advance the

technological development, together with strong partners from industry and research. As IBU-tec

Group we cannot only continue to expand our know-how in this growth segment but also significantly

strengthen our network. This means that in future, too, we will noticeably benefit from the mega

trends concerning batteries and stationary battery storage systems."





About IBU-tec

The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for the industry.

It combines unique, partly patent-protected thermal process engineering, with the process and

material know-how of around 250 highly qualified employees. The products are important

components of battery materials for electric mobility and stationary energy storage, as well as

solutions for air purification, resource conservation or the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is

thus in a long-term position to respond to global mega trends, especially in the fields of climate and

environmental protection. It has an international customer base ranging from innovative mediumsized

companies to global corporations.





Further information can be found online at www.ibu-tec.de.





Contact

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42-44

60322 Frankfurt

Tel. +49 (0) 69-905505-52

Email: IBU-tec(at)edicto.de