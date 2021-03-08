PRESS RELEASE : IBU-tec advanced materials AG: IBU-tec advanced materials AG successfully completes capital increase with gross issue proceeds of EUR 25.5 million - Subscription rate of 97 percent by free float share

DGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase IBU-tec advanced materials AG: IBU-tec advanced materials AG successfully completes capital increase with gross issue proceeds of EUR 25.5 million - Subscription rate of 97 percent by free float share 2021-03-08 / 11:16 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IBU-tec advanced materials AG successfully completes capital increase with gross issue proceeds of EUR 25.5 million - Subscription rate of 97 percent by free float shareholders underpins high level of confidence Weimar, March 08, 2021 - IBU-tec advanced materials AG ("IBU-tec", ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) has successfully completed its capital increase from authorized capital with end of subscription period on March 4, 2021. As part of a pre-placement on February 16, 2021, all 750,000 New Shares offered were placed with institutional investors at a fixed price of EUR 34 per share. As a result of the capital increase, the Company's share capital will rise to EUR 4,750,000, divided into 4,750,000 no-par value bearer shares. The subscription rate among free float shareholders for the 232,856 New Shares offered as part of a public offering in Germany, was 97 percent. This clearly demonstrates the high level of confidence shareholders have in IBU-tec. As a result of the capital increase, IBU-tec will receive gross issue proceeds of EUR 25.5 million. The funds from the capital increase are to be used primarily for the implementation of the "IBU 2025" strategy. Investments will focus on the growth areas of battery materials, glass coating, and service and recycling. The capital increase was entered in the commercial register on March 2, 2021. The inclusion of the New Shares in the existing listing of the Company in the Scale segment of the Freiverkehr (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0XYHT5 / WKN A0XYHT) is expected to take place on March 10, 2021. Hauck & Aufhäuser acted as sole global coordinator and sole bookrunner for the capital increase. About IBU-tec The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for the industry. It combines unique, partly patent-protected thermal process engineering, with the process and material know-how of around 250 highly qualified employees. The products are important components of battery materials for electric mobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation or the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus in a long-term position to respond to global megatrends, especially in the fields of climate and environmental protection. It has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations. Further information can be found online at www.ibu-tec.de. Contact edicto GmbH Axel Mühlhaus Eschersheimer Landstraße 42-44 60322 Frankfurt Tel. +49 (0) 69-905505-52 E-Mail: IBU-tec@edicto.de Disclaimer This release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia), Australia, Canada or Japan. It does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. The shares mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy shares of the Company. The subscription offer to the public in Germany has ended and the shares have been sold. This release is only addressed to and directed at persons in member states of the European Economic Area (other than Germany) who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") ("Qualified Investors"). In addition, in the United Kingdom this release is only addressed to persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation, as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 who are also (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The shares are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such shares will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this information or any of its contents. Language: English Company: IBU-tec advanced materials AG Hainweg 9-10 99425 Weimar Germany ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5 WKN: A0XYHT Indices: Scale 30

