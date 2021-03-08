Log in
IBU-TEC ADVANCED MATERIALS AG

(IBU)
PRESS RELEASE : IBU-tec advanced materials AG: IBU-tec advanced materials AG successfully completes capital increase with gross issue proceeds of EUR 25.5 million - Subscription rate of 97 percent by free float share

03/08/2021 | 05:19am EST
DGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase 
IBU-tec advanced materials AG: IBU-tec advanced materials AG successfully completes capital increase with gross issue 
proceeds of EUR 25.5 million - Subscription rate of 97 percent by free float share 
2021-03-08 / 11:16 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
IBU-tec advanced materials AG successfully completes capital increase with gross issue proceeds of EUR 25.5 million - 
Subscription rate of 97 percent by free float shareholders underpins high level of confidence 
Weimar, March 08, 2021 - IBU-tec advanced materials AG ("IBU-tec", ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) has successfully completed its 
capital increase from authorized capital with end of subscription period on March 4, 2021. As part of a pre-placement 
on February 16, 2021, all 750,000 New Shares offered were placed with institutional investors at a fixed price of EUR 
34 per share. As a result of the capital increase, the Company's share capital will rise to EUR 4,750,000, divided into 
4,750,000 no-par value bearer shares. 
The subscription rate among free float shareholders for the 232,856 New Shares offered as part of a public offering in 
Germany, was 97 percent. This clearly demonstrates the high level of confidence shareholders have in IBU-tec. 
As a result of the capital increase, IBU-tec will receive gross issue proceeds of EUR 25.5 million. The funds from the 
capital increase are to be used primarily for the implementation of the "IBU 2025" strategy. Investments will focus on 
the growth areas of battery materials, glass coating, and service and recycling. 
The capital increase was entered in the commercial register on March 2, 2021. The inclusion of the New Shares in the 
existing listing of the Company in the Scale segment of the Freiverkehr (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange 
(ISIN DE000A0XYHT5 / WKN A0XYHT) is expected to take place on March 10, 2021. 
Hauck & Aufhäuser acted as sole global coordinator and sole bookrunner for the capital increase. 
About IBU-tec 
The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for the industry. It combines 
unique, partly patent-protected thermal process engineering, with the process and material know-how of around 250 
highly qualified employees. 
The products are important components of battery materials for electric mobility and stationary energy storage, as well 
as solutions for air purification, resource conservation or the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus in a 
long-term position to respond to global megatrends, especially in the fields of climate and environmental protection. 
It has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations. 
Further information can be found online at www.ibu-tec.de. 
Contact 
edicto GmbH 
Axel Mühlhaus 
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42-44 
60322 Frankfurt 
Tel. +49 (0) 69-905505-52 
E-Mail: IBU-tec@edicto.de 
Disclaimer 
This release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories 
and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia), Australia, Canada or Japan. It does not 
constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States, 
Australia, Canada or Japan. The shares mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the US 
Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). 
This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy shares of the Company. The subscription 
offer to the public in Germany has ended and the shares have been sold. 
This release is only addressed to and directed at persons in member states of the European Economic Area (other than 
Germany) who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus 
Regulation") ("Qualified Investors"). In addition, in the United Kingdom this release is only addressed to persons who 
are "qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation, as it forms part of domestic law by virtue 
of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 who are also (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of 
the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) high net 
worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of 
the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The shares are only available to, and 
any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such shares will be engaged in only 
with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this information or any of 
its contents. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-08 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      IBU-tec advanced materials AG 
              Hainweg 9-10 
              99425 Weimar 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)3643 - 8649-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)3643 - 8649-30 
E-mail:       mail@ibu-tec.de 
Internet:     www.ibu-tec.de 
ISIN:         DE000A0XYHT5 
WKN:          A0XYHT 
Indices:      Scale 30 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1173830 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1173830 2021-03-08

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 08, 2021 05:18 ET (10:18 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 33,9 M 40,2 M 40,2 M
Net income 2020 -0,17 M -0,20 M -0,20 M
Net Debt 2020 13,6 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1 014x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 154 M 183 M 183 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,94x
EV / Sales 2021 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 222
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart IBU-TEC ADVANCED MATERIALS AG
Duration : Period :
IBU-tec advanced materials AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBU-TEC ADVANCED MATERIALS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 44,40 €
Last Close Price 38,40 €
Spread / Highest target 66,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ulrich Weitz Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Jörg Leinenbach Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Joachim Müller Chairman-Supervisory Board
Toralf Rensch Director-Sales & Technology
Thomas Wocadlo Head-Engineering & Plant Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IBU-TEC ADVANCED MATERIALS AG31.19%183
ATLAS COPCO AB12.85%64 500
FANUC CORPORATION1.72%45 708
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION10.12%38 723
SANDVIK AB14.21%33 736
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.3.78%29 815
