    IC   CA45075C1086

IC CAPITALIGHT CORP.

(IC)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  12:54 2022-06-27 pm EDT
0.0500 CAD   -33.33%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IC Capitalight : Capitalight Announces Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

06/27/2022 | 01:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2022 / IC Capitalight Corp. (CSE:IC) ("Capitalight" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on June 27, 2022.

As of the May 20, 2022, the record date for the Meeting, there were 90,419,146 common shares of the Company outstanding and entitled to vote at the Meeting. Of this amount, there were 18,056,034 common shares (20.0%) represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The final voting results of the Meeting are set out below:

  1. Election of Directors. Each of the nominees were elected as directors and will serve and hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, unless they cease to hold office. The following table sets forth the voting results with respect to the election of each director:

Nominee

For

Withheld

Brian Bosse

100.0%

0.0%

Marc Johnson

100.0%

0.0%

Bryan Loree

100.0%

0.0%

Douglas MacQuarrie

100.0%

0.0%

Veronika Hirsch

100.0%

0.0%

Elliot Beutel

100.0%

0.0%

  1. Appointment of Auditors. The Company's shareholders approvedthat MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants be appointed auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company and the directors are hereby authorized to fix their remuneration. The following table sets forth the voting results with respect to this resolution:

For

Withheld

100.0%

0.0%

ABOUT IC CAPITALIGHT CORP.

The Company operates as a merchant bank that pursues value-based investment opportunities in accordance with its internal investment policies. The Company currently holds an investment portfolio consisting of debentures, common shares, and the Blue Lake mineral exploration property in Quebec. The Company also owns Capitalight Research Inc., which operates a subscription research business focused on providing gold, silver, copper and nickel, lithium, and rare earth price forecasts as well as Canadian preferred share and economic research.

To learn more about the Company please contact us at info@capitalight.co or visit our websites at www.capitalight.co or www.capitalightresearch.com

This press release was approved by:

Brian Bosse
CEO and Director
P: 866.653.9223

SOURCE: IC Capitalight Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/706654/Capitalight-Announces-Results-of-2022-Annual-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders

Disclaimer

IC Capitalight Corp. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 17:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
