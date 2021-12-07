Log in
    IC   CA45075C1086

IC CAPITALIGHT CORP.

(IC)
IC Capitalight : Financial Statement

12/07/2021 | 11:42am EST
IC CAPITALIGHT CORP.

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the nine-months ended September 30, 2021, and 2020

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the

Company discloses that its auditors have not reviewed these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

1

IC Capitalight Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

Expressed in CAD Dollars

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 278,824

$ 76,176

Accounts receivable (note 4)

8,060

13,389

Amounts receivable (note 16)

3,733

42,525

Debenture interest receivable (note 4)

48,597

48,731

Prepaid expenses

17,200

22,630

Total current assets

356,414

203,451

Investments (note 5)

2,652,296

1,842,253

Intangible asset (note 6)

40,950

50,400

Goodwill (note 6)

189,000

189,000

Exploration and evaluation assets (note 7)

1

2

Total Assets

$ 3,238,661

$ 2,285,106

Liabilities

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 16)

249,823

453,181

Deferred revenue (note 8)

122,158

134,692

Deferred obligation (note 9)

322,230

300,000

Deferred flow-through premium (note 14)

21,500

21,500

Total current liabilities

715,711

909,373

Long-term debt (note 10)

40,000

40,000

Total Liabilities

755,711

949,373

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital (note 11)

8,438,015

8,216,854

Contributed surplus

982,065

746,885

Accumulated deficit

(6,937,130)

(7,628,006)

Total Shareholders' Equity

2,482,950

1,335,733

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,238,661

$ 2,285,106

Nature of operations (note 1)

Basis of presentation (note 2)

The accompanying notes are integral to these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

1

IC Capitalight Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

Expressed in CAD Dollars

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues

$ 307,887

$ 236,011

$ 102,733

$ 86,961

Operating expenses

Research expenses (note 13)

423,383

312,343

139,223

97,436

Exploration and evaluation expenses (note 6)

561

38,267

-

9,877

General and administrative expenses (note 13)

273,666

257,207

80,007

74,833

Amortization of brand value (note 5)

9,450

9,450

3,150

3,150

Interest (income) expense

296

130

173

41

Share-based compensation (notes 12 and 15)

95,570

-

-

-

Obligation accretion (note 8)

22,230

7,436

7,562

3,718

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

2,272

7,842

2,236

2,388

Total operating expenses

827,428

632,674

232,351

191,443

Loss before other (loss) income

(519,541)

(396,663)

(129,618)

(104,482)

Coupon income from investments (note 4)

145,525

126,086

48,598

45,416

Realized gain on sale of mineral property (note 6)

459,999

-

-

-

Realized gain on investments (note 4)

107,500

-

107,500

-

Unrealized gain on investments (note 4)

497,393

-

(16,842)

-

Net gain (loss) and comprehensive gain (loss) for the period

$ 690,876

$ (270,577)

$ 9,638

$ (59,066)

Weighted-average common shares (basic)

88,341,228

85,198,252

89,649,915

85,580,770

Net loss per common shares (basic)

$ 0.01

$ (0.00)

$ 0.00

$ (0.00)

Weighted-average common shares (diluted)

92,352,536

85,198,252

94,247,168

85,580,770

Net loss per common shares (basic)

$ 0.01

$ (0.00)

$ 0.00

$ (0.00)

The accompanying notes are integral to these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

IC Capitalight Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' (Deficit) Equity

Expressed in CAD Dollars

Shares

Share

Contributed

Accumulated

Total

Outstanding

Capital

Surplus

Deficit

Equity

Balance as of December 31, 2019

84,688,063

8,145,552

613,208

(7,016,381)

1,742,379

Shares issued for settlement of debt (note 8)

892,707

44,636

-

-

44,636

Net gain (loss) for the period

-

-

-

(76,639)

(76,639)

Balance as of March 31, 2020

85,580,770

$ 8,190,188

$ 613,208

$ (7,093,020)

$ 1,710,376

Shares issued for joint venture acquisition (notes 6 and 9)

666,666

26,667

-

-

26,667

Warrants issued for joint venture acquisition (notes 6 and 10)

-

-

11,963

-

11,963

Share based compensation (stock options)

-

-

121,714

-

121,714

Net gain (loss) for the period

-

-

-

(534,986)

(534,986)

Balance as of December 31, 2020

86,247,436

8,216,854

746,885

(7,628,006)

1,335,733

Shares issued for settlement of debt (note 9)

3,402,479

221,161

-

-

221,161

Share based compensation (stock options)

-

-

95,570

-

95,570

Share based compensation (RSUs)

-

-

139,610

-

139,610

Net gain (loss) for the period

-

-

-

690,876

690,876

Balance as of September 30, 2021

89,649,915

$ 8,438,015

$ 982,065

$ (6,937,130)

$ 2,482,950

The accompanying notes are integral to these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

IC Capitalight Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Expressed in CAD Dollars

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

Operating activities

Net (loss) income for the period

$ 690,876

$ (270,577)

Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:

Change in value of deferred obligation

22,230

7,436

Amortization of brand value

9,450

9,450

Share-based compensation (options)

95,570

-

Share-based compensation (RSUs)

139,610

-

Share-based payments received for disposition

(360,000)

-

Share-based payments completed for acquisition

-

-

Unrealized gain on investments

(497,393)

-

Change in non-cash working capital balances:

(Increase) decrease in accounts and amounts receivable

44,255

(24,301)

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses

5,430

(9,220)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(203,358)

(139,893)

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue

(12,534)

10,946

Net cash used in operating activities

(65,864)

(416,159)

Investing activities

Acquisition of debenture units

-

(194,725)

Net change in investments

47,350

-

Disposition of mineral property

1

-

Net cash provided by investing activities

47,351

(194,725)

Financing activities

Proceeds from short term debt

-

40,000

Proceeds from issuance of common shares

221,161

44,636

Net cash provided by financing activities

221,161

84,636

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

202,648

(526,248)

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

76,176

645,775

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$ 278,824

$ 119,527

The accompanying notes are integral to these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IC Capitalight Corp. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 16:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
