IC Capitalight : Financial Statement

IC CAPITALIGHT CORP. Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the nine-months ended September 30, 2021, and 2020 Expressed in Canadian Dollars In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Company discloses that its auditors have not reviewed these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 1

IC Capitalight Corp. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position Expressed in CAD Dollars September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 278,824 $ 76,176 Accounts receivable (note 4) 8,060 13,389 Amounts receivable (note 16) 3,733 42,525 Debenture interest receivable (note 4) 48,597 48,731 Prepaid expenses 17,200 22,630 Total current assets 356,414 203,451 Investments (note 5) 2,652,296 1,842,253 Intangible asset (note 6) 40,950 50,400 Goodwill (note 6) 189,000 189,000 Exploration and evaluation assets (note 7) 1 2 Total Assets $ 3,238,661 $ 2,285,106 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 16) 249,823 453,181 Deferred revenue (note 8) 122,158 134,692 Deferred obligation (note 9) 322,230 300,000 Deferred flow-through premium (note 14) 21,500 21,500 Total current liabilities 715,711 909,373 Long-term debt (note 10) 40,000 40,000 Total Liabilities 755,711 949,373 Shareholders' Equity Share capital (note 11) 8,438,015 8,216,854 Contributed surplus 982,065 746,885 Accumulated deficit (6,937,130) (7,628,006) Total Shareholders' Equity 2,482,950 1,335,733 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,238,661 $ 2,285,106 Nature of operations (note 1) Basis of presentation (note 2) The accompanying notes are integral to these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 1

IC Capitalight Corp. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss Expressed in CAD Dollars Nine months ended Nine months ended Three months ended Three months ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 307,887 $ 236,011 $ 102,733 $ 86,961 Operating expenses Research expenses (note 13) 423,383 312,343 139,223 97,436 Exploration and evaluation expenses (note 6) 561 38,267 - 9,877 General and administrative expenses (note 13) 273,666 257,207 80,007 74,833 Amortization of brand value (note 5) 9,450 9,450 3,150 3,150 Interest (income) expense 296 130 173 41 Share-based compensation (notes 12 and 15) 95,570 - - - Obligation accretion (note 8) 22,230 7,436 7,562 3,718 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 2,272 7,842 2,236 2,388 Total operating expenses 827,428 632,674 232,351 191,443 Loss before other (loss) income (519,541) (396,663) (129,618) (104,482) Coupon income from investments (note 4) 145,525 126,086 48,598 45,416 Realized gain on sale of mineral property (note 6) 459,999 - - - Realized gain on investments (note 4) 107,500 - 107,500 - Unrealized gain on investments (note 4) 497,393 - (16,842) - Net gain (loss) and comprehensive gain (loss) for the period $ 690,876 $ (270,577) $ 9,638 $ (59,066) Weighted-average common shares (basic) 88,341,228 85,198,252 89,649,915 85,580,770 Net loss per common shares (basic) $ 0.01 $ (0.00) $ 0.00 $ (0.00) Weighted-average common shares (diluted) 92,352,536 85,198,252 94,247,168 85,580,770 Net loss per common shares (basic) $ 0.01 $ (0.00) $ 0.00 $ (0.00) The accompanying notes are integral to these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 2

IC Capitalight Corp. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' (Deficit) Equity Expressed in CAD Dollars Shares Share Contributed Accumulated Total Outstanding Capital Surplus Deficit Equity Balance as of December 31, 2019 84,688,063 8,145,552 613,208 (7,016,381) 1,742,379 Shares issued for settlement of debt (note 8) 892,707 44,636 - - 44,636 Net gain (loss) for the period - - - (76,639) (76,639) Balance as of March 31, 2020 85,580,770 $ 8,190,188 $ 613,208 $ (7,093,020) $ 1,710,376 Shares issued for joint venture acquisition (notes 6 and 9) 666,666 26,667 - - 26,667 Warrants issued for joint venture acquisition (notes 6 and 10) - - 11,963 - 11,963 Share based compensation (stock options) - - 121,714 - 121,714 Net gain (loss) for the period - - - (534,986) (534,986) Balance as of December 31, 2020 86,247,436 8,216,854 746,885 (7,628,006) 1,335,733 Shares issued for settlement of debt (note 9) 3,402,479 221,161 - - 221,161 Share based compensation (stock options) - - 95,570 - 95,570 Share based compensation (RSUs) - - 139,610 - 139,610 Net gain (loss) for the period - - - 690,876 690,876 Balance as of September 30, 2021 89,649,915 $ 8,438,015 $ 982,065 $ (6,937,130) $ 2,482,950 The accompanying notes are integral to these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 3