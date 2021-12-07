IC Capitalight : Financial Statement
IC CAPITALIGHT CORP.
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the nine-months ended September 30, 2021, and 2020
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the
Company discloses that its auditors have not reviewed these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
1
IC Capitalight Corp.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
Expressed in CAD Dollars
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 278,824
$ 76,176
Accounts receivable (note 4)
8,060
13,389
Amounts receivable (note 16)
3,733
42,525
Debenture interest receivable (note 4)
48,597
48,731
Prepaid expenses
17,200
22,630
Total current assets
356,414
203,451
Investments (note 5)
2,652,296
1,842,253
Intangible asset (note 6)
40,950
50,400
Goodwill (note 6)
189,000
189,000
Exploration and evaluation assets (note 7)
1
2
Total Assets
$ 3,238,661
$ 2,285,106
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 16)
249,823
453,181
Deferred revenue (note 8)
122,158
134,692
Deferred obligation (note 9)
322,230
300,000
Deferred flow-through premium (note 14)
21,500
21,500
Total current liabilities
715,711
909,373
Long-term debt (note 10)
40,000
40,000
Total Liabilities
755,711
949,373
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital (note 11)
8,438,015
8,216,854
Contributed surplus
982,065
746,885
Accumulated deficit
(6,937,130)
(7,628,006)
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,482,950
1,335,733
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,238,661
$ 2,285,106
Nature of operations (note 1)
Basis of presentation (note 2)
The accompanying notes are integral to these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
1
IC Capitalight Corp.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
Expressed in CAD Dollars
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues
$ 307,887
$ 236,011
$ 102,733
$ 86,961
Operating expenses
Research expenses (note 13)
423,383
312,343
139,223
97,436
Exploration and evaluation expenses (note 6)
561
38,267
-
9,877
General and administrative expenses (note 13)
273,666
257,207
80,007
74,833
Amortization of brand value (note 5)
9,450
9,450
3,150
3,150
Interest (income) expense
296
130
173
41
Share-based compensation (notes 12 and 15)
95,570
-
-
-
Obligation accretion (note 8)
22,230
7,436
7,562
3,718
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
2,272
7,842
2,236
2,388
Total operating expenses
827,428
632,674
232,351
191,443
Loss before other (loss) income
(519,541)
(396,663)
(129,618)
(104,482)
Coupon income from investments (note 4)
145,525
126,086
48,598
45,416
Realized gain on sale of mineral property (note 6)
459,999
-
-
-
Realized gain on investments (note 4)
107,500
-
107,500
-
Unrealized gain on investments (note 4)
497,393
-
(16,842)
-
Net gain (loss) and comprehensive gain (loss) for the period
$ 690,876
$ (270,577)
$ 9,638
$ (59,066)
Weighted-average common shares (basic)
88,341,228
85,198,252
89,649,915
85,580,770
Net loss per common shares (basic)
$ 0.01
$ (0.00)
$ 0.00
$ (0.00)
Weighted-average common shares (diluted)
92,352,536
85,198,252
94,247,168
85,580,770
Net loss per common shares (basic)
$ 0.01
$ (0.00)
$ 0.00
$ (0.00)
The accompanying notes are integral to these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
2
IC Capitalight Corp.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' (Deficit) Equity
Expressed in CAD Dollars
Shares
Share
Contributed
Accumulated
Total
Outstanding
Capital
Surplus
Deficit
Equity
Balance as of December 31, 2019
84,688,063
8,145,552
613,208
(7,016,381)
1,742,379
Shares issued for settlement of debt (note 8)
892,707
44,636
-
-
44,636
Net gain (loss) for the period
-
-
-
(76,639)
(76,639)
Balance as of March 31, 2020
85,580,770
$ 8,190,188
$ 613,208
$ (7,093,020)
$ 1,710,376
Shares issued for joint venture acquisition (notes 6 and 9)
666,666
26,667
-
-
26,667
Warrants issued for joint venture acquisition (notes 6 and 10)
-
-
11,963
-
11,963
Share based compensation (stock options)
-
-
121,714
-
121,714
Net gain (loss) for the period
-
-
-
(534,986)
(534,986)
Balance as of December 31, 2020
86,247,436
8,216,854
746,885
(7,628,006)
1,335,733
Shares issued for settlement of debt (note 9)
3,402,479
221,161
-
-
221,161
Share based compensation (stock options)
-
-
95,570
-
95,570
Share based compensation (RSUs)
-
-
139,610
-
139,610
Net gain (loss) for the period
-
-
-
690,876
690,876
Balance as of September 30, 2021
89,649,915
$ 8,438,015
$ 982,065
$ (6,937,130)
$ 2,482,950
The accompanying notes are integral to these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
3
IC Capitalight Corp.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Expressed in CAD Dollars
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
Operating activities
Net (loss) income for the period
$ 690,876
$ (270,577)
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:
Change in value of deferred obligation
22,230
7,436
Amortization of brand value
9,450
9,450
Share-based compensation (options)
95,570
-
Share-based compensation (RSUs)
139,610
-
Share-based payments received for disposition
(360,000)
-
Share-based payments completed for acquisition
-
-
Unrealized gain on investments
(497,393)
-
Change in non-cash working capital balances:
(Increase) decrease in accounts and amounts receivable
44,255
(24,301)
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses
5,430
(9,220)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(203,358)
(139,893)
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue
(12,534)
10,946
Net cash used in operating activities
(65,864)
(416,159)
Investing activities
Acquisition of debenture units
-
(194,725)
Net change in investments
47,350
-
Disposition of mineral property
1
-
Net cash provided by investing activities
47,351
(194,725)
Financing activities
Proceeds from short term debt
-
40,000
Proceeds from issuance of common shares
221,161
44,636
Net cash provided by financing activities
221,161
84,636
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
202,648
(526,248)
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
76,176
645,775
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$ 278,824
$ 119,527
The accompanying notes are integral to these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
4
