INTRODUCTION

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") dated August 29, 2023 of IC Capitalight Corp. ("Capitalight", "we", "our" or "the Company") should be read in conjunction with Company's Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements ("Financial Statements") for the six and three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and the Consolidated Financial Statements ("Financial Statements") for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 that were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") International Accounting Standard as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

All amounts are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Capitalight is incorporated under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act and its common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol "IC". The Company has a fiscal year-end of December 31, and its registered office is at 2200 HSBC Building, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 3E8.

Capitalight is a merchant bank that pursues value-based investment opportunities in accordance with its investment policies. Business investments consist of Capitalight Research Inc. ("Capitalight Research"), a wholly owned subsidiary that publishes proprietary subscription-based research focused on (1) equity technical analysis, (2) fundamentals of gold, silver, and critical metals sectors, and (3) North American economic environment. Capitalight Research generates recurring revenues and is expected to generate positive operating cash flows in 2023. Mineral exploration investments consist of the exploration and evaluation stage Blue Lake Cu-Ni-Pt-Pd property near Schefferville, Quebec. Investments of marketable securities consist of the equities of a gold exploration company.

Business Strategy

The business strategy consists of the following: