ICA Gruppen AB (publ)

ICA GRUPPEN AB (PUBL)

(ICA)
Correction: Report from ICA Gruppen's 2021 Annual General Meeting

04/15/2021 | 07:34am EDT
The correction of the press release refers to the record date for the dividend and the date for the payment of dividends. The corrected press release follows in its entirety.

ICA Gruppen held its Annual General Meeting on April 15, 2021. To prevent the spread of the virus that causes Covid-19, the Annual General Meeting was conducted via vote-by-mail procedure and thus with no physical participation.

The Chairman and the CEO have described their view on the business in a presentation that is available on ICA Gruppen's website, wwww.icagruppen.se

ICA Gruppen's AGM resolved in favour of the proposed dividend of SEK 13 per share for the 2020 financial year. The record date for payment of the dividend was set at Monday, 19 April 2021. Dividends are expected to be paid via Euroclear Sweden AB on Thursday, 22 April 2021.

The AGM elected Charlotte Svensson as new board member and resolved in favour of re-election of board members Cecilia Daun Wennborg, Andrea Gisle Joosen, Fredrik Hägglund, Magnus Moberg, Fredrik Persson, Claes-Göran Sylvén, Anette Wiotti, Bo Sandström and Lennart Evrell. Claes-Göran Sylvén was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

The total director's fees were set at SEK 6,420,000, of which SEK 1,200,000 to be paid to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 580,000 to each of the other AGM-elected directors. In addition, it was resolved that SEK 1,175,000 shall be allocated for the committee work. The auditor's fees shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.

The chartered accounting firm KPMG AB was re-elected as auditor. KPMG AB has announced that it will appoint Authorised Public Accountant Helena Arvidsson Älgne as chief auditor.

The AGM adopted the income statements and balance sheets for the Parent Company and the Group, and granted discharge from liability for the members of ICA Gruppen's board of directors and CEO for the 2020 financial year. Furthermore, the AGM approved the Board of Director's remuneration report for 2020.

The AGM resolved in favour of principles for appointment of the Nomination Committee, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal.

For more information
ICA Gruppen press service, telephone number: +46 (0)10 422 52 52
Frans Benson, Head of Investor Relations, telephone number: +46 (0)8 561 500 20

Disclaimer

ICA Gruppen AB published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 11:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
