iCAD's IORT Excluded from CMS's Radiation Oncology Alternative Payment Model

09/18/2020 | 04:30pm EDT
  • Existing Reimbursement Codes Will Still Apply in All Geographic Markets
  • iCAD Intends to Submit Additional Long-Term Data in Support of IORT’s Inclusion and Petition CMS for Reconsideration

NASHUA, N.H., Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today provided commentary on the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Radiation Oncology alternative payment model (RO-APM), which was published today. The new model does not include coverage for iCAD’s intraoperative radiation therapy (IORT) as part of the new bundled payment system. iCAD’s IORT will still be covered under its existing CMS reimbursement codes in all geographic markets.

The new model provides bundled payments during a 90-day episode of care for 16 different cancer types and is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2021.

“Coming on the heels of peer-reviewed published data on the long-term efficacy of IORT compared to external beam radiation therapy, we are disappointed by this decision and do not agree with the outcome,” stated Michael Klein, iCAD’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We intend to submit additional IORT-related data to CMS to support a petition for reconsideration.”

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions.

ProFound AI™ is a high-performing workflow solution for 2D and 3D mammography, or digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT), featuring the latest in deep-learning artificial intelligence. In 2018, ProFound AI for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) became the first artificial intelligence (AI) software for DBT to be FDA-cleared; it was also CE marked and Health Canada licensed that same year. It offers clinically proven time-savings benefits to radiologists, including a reduction of reading time by 52.7 percent, thereby halving the amount of time it takes radiologists to read 3D mammography datasets. Additionally, ProFound AI for DBT improved radiologist sensitivity by 8 percent and reduced unnecessary patient recall rates by 7.2 percent.1

The Xoft System is FDA-cleared, CE marked and licensed in a growing number of countries for the treatment of cancer anywhere in the body. It uses a proprietary miniaturized x-ray source to deliver a precise, concentrated dose of radiation directly to the tumor site, while minimizing risk of damage to healthy tissue in nearby areas of the body.

For more information, visit www.icadmed.com and www.xoftinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the future prospects for the Company’s technology platforms and products. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited, to the Company’s ability to achieve business and strategic objectives, uncertainty of future sales levels, to defend itself in litigation matters, protection of patents and other proprietary rights, the impact of supply and manufacturing constraints or difficulties, product market acceptance, possible technological obsolescence of products, increased competition, litigation and/or government regulation, changes in Medicare or other reimbursement policies and our ability to appeal any decisions made with respect thereto, risks relating to our existing and future debt obligations, competitive factors, the effects of a decline in the economy or markets served by the Company; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words “believe,” “demonstrate,” “intend,” “expect,” “estimate,” “will,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “likely,” “seek,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company is under no obligation to provide any updates to any information contained in this release. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iCAD, please see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available on the Investors section of our website at http://www.icadmed.com and on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov

Contacts:
Media inquiries:
Jessica Burns, iCAD  
+1-201-423-4492
jburns@icadmed.com

Investor Relations:
Jeremy Feffer, LifeSci Advisors
+1-212-915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
