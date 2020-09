iCAD's IORT Excluded from CMS's Radiation Oncology Alternative Payment Model

Existing Reimbursement Codes Will Still Apply in All Geographic Markets



iCAD Intends to Submit Additional Long-Term Data in Support of IORT’s Inclusion and Petition CMS for Reconsideration

NASHUA, N.H., Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD , Inc . (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today provided commentary on the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Radiation Oncology alternative payment model (RO-APM), which was published today. The new model does not include coverage for iCAD’s intraoperative radiation therapy (IORT) as part of the new bundled payment system. iCAD’s IORT will still be covered under its existing CMS reimbursement codes in all geographic markets.

The new model provides bundled payments during a 90-day episode of care for 16 different cancer types and is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2021.

“Coming on the heels of peer-reviewed published data on the long-term efficacy of IORT compared to external beam radiation therapy, we are disappointed by this decision and do not agree with the outcome,” stated Michael Klein, iCAD’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We intend to submit additional IORT-related data to CMS to support a petition for reconsideration.”

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions.

ProFound AI™ is a high-performing workflow solution for 2D and 3D mammography, or digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT), featuring the latest in deep-learning artificial intelligence. In 2018, ProFound AI for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) became the first artificial intelligence (AI) software for DBT to be FDA-cleared; it was also CE marked and Health Canada licensed that same year. It offers clinically proven time-savings benefits to radiologists, including a reduction of reading time by 52.7 percent, thereby halving the amount of time it takes radiologists to read 3D mammography datasets. Additionally, ProFound AI for DBT improved radiologist sensitivity by 8 percent and reduced unnecessary patient recall rates by 7.2 percent.1

The Xoft System is FDA-cleared, CE marked and licensed in a growing number of countries for the treatment of cancer anywhere in the body. It uses a proprietary miniaturized x-ray source to deliver a precise, concentrated dose of radiation directly to the tumor site, while minimizing risk of damage to healthy tissue in nearby areas of the body.

For more information, visit www.icadmed.com and www.xoftinc.com .

