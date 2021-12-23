Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ICAD, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICAD   US44934S2068

ICAD, INC.

(ICAD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

iCAD to Participate at the 11th Annual LifeSci Partners Virtual Corporate Access Event

12/23/2021 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NASHUA, N.H., Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will attend the 11th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event, being held virtually from January 5th to 7th, 2022.

Stacey Stevens, President and incoming CEO of iCAD, will participate in a panel discussion titled “Med Tech / Digital Tools: What's the Mindset for 2022?” on Wednesday, January 5th at 2:00 pm ET.

Please register for the event and confirm your interest in meeting with iCAD management here.

The LifeSci Corporate Access Event will feature innovative privately held and publicly traded biotechnology, medical technology, pharmaceutical, life sciences, and digital health companies from across the globe. The event will include meetings with company senior management teams and panel discussions featuring KOLs, CEOs, specialized investors, and healthcare experts, highlighting the most relevant topics impacting today’s life sciences industry.

About iCAD, Inc.
Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.

Contact:
Media Inquiries:
Jessica Burns, iCAD
+1-201-423-4492
jburns@icadmed.com

Investor Relations:
Brian Ritchie, LifeSci Advisors
+ 1-212-915-2578
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ICAD, INC.
08:01aiCAD to Participate at the 11th Annual LifeSci Partners Virtual Corporate Access Event
GL
12/20Icade Santé to Buy Three Orpea Nursing Home Assets in Germany For $64 Million
MT
12/14First Recurrent Glioblastoma Tumor is Treated with Xoft Brain IORT in the United States
AQ
12/14iCAD, Inc. announces First Recurrent Glioblastoma Tumor is Treated with Xoft Brain IORT..
CI
12/08INSIDER SELL : Icad
MT
12/08ICAD INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12/08iCAD, Inc. Appoints Stacey M. Stevens as President Effective March 1, 2022
CI
12/06iCAD to Participate at the Imagine AI + Healthcare Investor Summit
GL
12/06iCAD to Participate at the Imagine AI + Healthcare Investor Summit
GL
12/06ICAD Names Stacey Stevens CEO
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ICAD, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 36,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -8,93 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 173 M 173 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,73x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 114
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart ICAD, INC.
Duration : Period :
iCAD, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICAD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,87 $
Average target price 21,43 $
Spread / Average Target 212%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael S. Klein Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stacey M. Stevens President
Charles R. Carter Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jonathan Go Chief Technology Officer
Andrew H. Sassine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICAD, INC.-47.12%173
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC39.92%256 801
DANAHER CORPORATION43.91%228 436
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.32.82%129 395
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG54.69%82 573
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION40.12%79 809