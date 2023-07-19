PRESS RELEASE

Paris, July 19, 2023, 5:45 p.m.

APPOINTMENT: ANNE-VIOLETTE FAUGERAS NAMED

ICADE'S HEAD OF FINANCING AND INVESTOR RELATIONS

Anne-Violette Faugeras, presently Head of Financing and Treasury, will be responsible for Icade's financial communication and investor relations, in addition to her current duties, effective from July 19, 2023.

Alongside the Financial Communication team, she will be tasked with managing relationships with analysts and equity and credit investors as well as preparing key information about the Group's financial performance. She will work under Victoire Aubry, an Executive Committee member in charge of Finance.

Anne-Violette Faugeras is a graduate of ESCP Business School. She began her career in 2007 at Société Générale in the Inspection Department before arranging debt and equity capital market transactions for companies, particularly those in the real estate sector, from 2014 to 2021.

She joined Icade in March 2021 as Head of Financing and since September 2021 has been Head of Financing and Treasury as well as a Coordination Committee member.

Anne-Sophie Lanaute, the Group's current Head of Financial Communication and Investor Relations, will leave her post at the end of July 2023 to pursue her career outside the Group.

