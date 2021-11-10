Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Icade
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICAD   FR0000035081

ICADE

(ICAD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Further asset rotation at Icade with the sale of a building in Boulogne-Billancourt

11/10/2021 | 12:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, November 10, 2021, 6.45 p.m.

FURTHER ASSET ROTATION AT ICADE WITH THE SALE OF A BUILDING

IN BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT

Icade has signed a bilateral preliminary agreement with a leading French institutional investor for the sale of an office building located at 11-15 avenue Morizet in Boulogne-Billancourt(Hauts-de-Seine) for a total of €45m.

Right in the city centre and 100 metres away from the Marcel Sembat metro station, the building covers almost 5,000 sq.m of office space with 131 parking spaces. It also features extensive green terraces including a vegetable garden. Since 2008, the building has been fully leased to the holding company of a leading global network of marketing and communication agencies with a remaining lease term of nearly 4 years as of September 30, 2021.

The sale is expected to be completed before the end of 2021 once the customary conditions precedent have been satisfied.

Following the sale of the Millénaire 1 (Paris, 19th district) and Le Loire (Villejuif, Val-de-Marne) buildings in April and the Silky Way (Lyon, Rhône) building in early October, this transaction will bring the total amount of office asset disposals since the start of 2021 to over €500m.

This additional sale attests to the continued appeal of Icade's office assets.

ABOUT ICADE

DESIRABLE PLACES TO LIVE

As an office and healthcare property investment company (portfolio worth €14.8bn on a full consolidation basis as of 06/30/2021) and a developer of homes, offices and public amenities (2020 economic revenue of €825m), Icade designs, builds, manages and invests in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected, with a reduced carbon footprint. Desirable places to live and work. In collaboration with its stakeholders, Icade has made low carbon a strategic priority in order to reinvent real estate and create cities that are healthier, happier and more hospitable. Icade is a key player in Greater Paris and major French cities. It is listed as a "SIIC" on Euronext Paris and its leading shareholder is the Caisse des Dépôts group.

The text of this press release is available on the Icade website: www.icade.fr/en/

CONTACTS

Charlotte Pajaud-Blanchard,Press Relations Manager +33 (0)1 41 57 71 19 charlotte.pajaud-blanchard@icade.fr

Anne-Sophie Lanaute

Head of Financial Communication and Investor Relations +33 (0)1 41 57 70 29 anne-sophie.lanaute@icade.fr

Disclaimer

Icade SA published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 17:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ICADE
12:59pFurther asset rotation at Icade with the sale of a building in Boulogne-Billancourt
PU
11/04EPF Île-de-France sells 200,000 sq.m of buildable land in Versailles to Icade Promotion
PU
11/02Rubix cancels London IPO, citing difficult market conditions
RE
10/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : HSBC, PayPal, Tesla, Daimler, Intel...
10/25ICADE : Santé Buys Two French Properties For $79 Million
MT
10/25ICADE : Flags 3% Rise In 2021 Dividend
MT
10/25ICADE : Results as of september 30 2021
PU
10/25ICADE : Maintains its leading position atop 2021 rankings from esg rating agencies
PU
10/25ICADE : Présentation - Activité au 30 septembre 2021 (anglais uniquement)
PU
10/25ICADE : Santé continues to grow with two acquisitions for 68M
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 531 M 1 764 M 1 764 M
Net income 2021 127 M 146 M 146 M
Net Debt 2021 6 334 M 7 297 M 7 297 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,5x
Yield 2021 5,99%
Capitalization 5 192 M 5 989 M 5 982 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,53x
EV / Sales 2022 6,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 162
Free-Float 40,7%
Chart ICADE
Duration : Period :
Icade Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICADE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 68,60 €
Average target price 76,91 €
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Wigniolle Chief Executive Officer
Victoire Aubry Head-Finance, Legal & Information Technology
Frédéric Thomas Chairman
Laurent Maheu Head-Research & Studies
Marie-Christine Lambert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICADE9.06%6 011
GECINA-2.93%10 456
MIRVAC GROUP8.33%8 304
GPT GROUP14.44%7 265
SAFEHOLD INC.2.62%4 207
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.61.95%4 005