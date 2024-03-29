ICADE : ASSEMBLEE GENERALE MIXTE DU 19 AVRIL 2024 MODALITES DE MISE A DISPOSITION DES DOCUMENTS PREPARATOIRES

Icade is both a commercial real estate company (100%-owned assets at 12/31/2023: EUR 6.8 billion) and a property developer (net sales in 2023: EUR 1.3 billion), operating throughout France. As a long-term partner, Icade responds to changing needs and puts climate issues and the preservation of biodiversity at the heart of its business model, reinventing real estate and contributing to a more sustainable city. Listed (SIIC) on Euronext Paris, Icade's main shareholder is the Caisse des Dépôts group.

Sector Diversified REITs