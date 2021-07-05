Log in
    ICAD   FR0000035081

ICADE

(ICAD)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

ICADE : HANDS OVER THE FONTANOT-WEST PARK 4 BUILDING AND COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF THE LE PRAIRIAL BUILDING

07/05/2021 | 01:20pm EDT
ICADE HANDS OVER THE FONTANOT-WEST PARK 4 BUILDING AND COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF THE LE PRAIRIAL BUILDING
Subscribe

05 Jul 2021 18:08 CEST

Company Name

ICADE

ISN

FR0000035081

Market

Euronext

Symbol

ICAD

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_993457_PR_ICADE_HANDS_OVER_THE_FONTANOTWEST_PARK_4_BUILDING_AND_COMPLETES_THE_ACQUISITION_OF_THE_LE_PRAIRIAL_BUILDING.pdf

Source

ICADE

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Icade SA published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 17:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 530 M 1 816 M 1 816 M
Net income 2021 84,1 M 99,8 M 99,8 M
Net Debt 2021 6 289 M 7 462 M 7 462 M
P/E ratio 2021 66,0x
Yield 2021 5,52%
Capitalization 5 639 M 6 691 M 6 692 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,80x
EV / Sales 2022 7,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 162
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart ICADE
Duration : Period :
Icade Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICADE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 74,50 €
Average target price 71,73 €
Spread / Average Target -3,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Wigniolle Chief Executive Officer
Victoire Aubry Head-Finance, Legal & Information Technology
Frédéric Thomas Chairman
Laurent Maheu Head-Research & Studies
Jérôme Trottain Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICADE18.44%6 798
GECINA2.49%11 715
MIRVAC GROUP10.61%8 914
GPT GROUP7.33%7 136
SAFEHOLD INC.9.70%4 329
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.64.24%3 995