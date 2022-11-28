Icade : 2022 Investor Day

Icade Santé adjusts its investment strategy to the new interest rate environment

Increasingly diversified development pipeline, value creation opportunities over the medium term

Preliminary agreements already signed for €100m, to be finalized in 2023

o 2022 disposal plan completed by the end of September (€600m, average yield below 4.5%) and opportunistic

o Appealing business premises, market rents have more than doubled since 2018

o Leases for 40,000 sq.m signed or renewed since the beginning of 2022 (i.e. annualised rental income of €6m)

o No major tenant departures in 2022: the Office Property Investment Division's offices remain attractive

An active office market returning to normal, continued appetite for attractive and mature assets

: strong fundamentals of the business lines, ability to adapt to the new financial environment and renewed confidence in the outlook for 2023 thanks to a healthy balance sheet.

the Group's operational activities, FY 2022 guidance and the first outlook for 2023

Make an assessment on the

Resilience and adaption to the new environment,

Further growth and greater profitability expected for Property Development

Healthcare assets still highly sought after, €3bn investment goal to be adjusted, liquidity still in line with roadmap

Office portfolio well positioned in the market

Thanks to very solid fundamentals, Icade is fully prepared to face this new financial environment:

: up c. +3% to +4% (subject to approval by the 2023 General Meeting)

2022 NCCF from Healthcare Property Investment: up c. +5.7/6% (in absolute term)

+3% including impact of 2022 disposals (Impact of disposals on NCCF: ~€14m)

Based on internal projections, and assuming that interest rates remain stable at current levels in 2023, the LTV ratio and debt indicators are expected to remain strong in 2023

An appropriately selective investment policy having an impact on net debt

BBB+ rating with stable outlook affirmed by S&P for both Icade and Icade Santé

Soundness of the debt KPI expected end 2022, in a more constraint environment

Financial structure remains solid at the end of 2022

Financial structure: Balance sheet at the end of 2022

More than just a strategic priority, our

The Group's +1.5°C pathway approved by the SBTi, reflecting a rigorous methodology and top ESG ratings awarded

Higher goals for all activities, in line with a +1.5°C pathway;

Strategies identified and followed to deal with this new environment

Solid growth in economic revenue expected for 2022 as a whole

Demand still strong despite a more challenging environment

Thanks to these solid fundamentals and its proven ability to adapt, Icade remains confident about its performance in 2023.

Icade will announce a new medium-term plan on February 20, 2023 when the FY 2022 results are released.

A presentation by Frédéric Thomas (Chairman of the Board of Directors), Olivier Wigniolle (CEO), Victoire Aubry (CFO),

Emmanuelle Baboulin (Head of the Office Property Investment Division), Xavier Cheval (CEO of Icade Santé), Emmanuel Desmaizières (CEO of Icade Promotion) and Flore Jachimowicz (Head of CSR and Innovation) will be broadcast live today at 10:00 a.m. (Paris time). The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Access to the webcast and all related materials will be available from 10:00 a.m. on the page of our corporate website dedicated to Icade's 2022 Investor Day.

Link: https://www.icade.fr/en/finance/financial-results/investor-day

Direct access to the webcast:

In English: https://channel.royalcast.com/icadeen/#!/icadeen/20221128_1

