Icade : 2022 Investor Day

Make an assessment on the2019-2022Strategic Plan: solid operational performance and adaptability have translated into resilient results for the Group over the period, in a particularly challenging environment since 2020;
Review in detailthe Group's operational activities, FY 2022 guidance and the first outlook for 2023: strong fundamentals of the business lines, ability to adapt to the new financial environment and renewed confidence in the outlook for 2023 thanks to a healthy balance sheet.
Office Property Investment: Office market and development pipeline update
An active office market returning to normal, continued appetite for attractive and mature assets
Take-upremains robust and active in the French office market with over 2 million sq.m expected for 2022 in the Paris region, driven by demand adapted to the new post-Covid reality
Icade's leasing activity remains strong across the portfolio
Leases for 110,000 sq.m signed or renewed year-to-date, accelerating in Q3
o No major tenant departures in 2022: the Office Property Investment Division's offices remain attractive
•
Strong performance from business parks, particularly Orly-Rungis
o Leases for 40,000 sq.m signed or renewed since the beginning of 2022 (i.e. annualised rental income of €6m)
o Appealing business premises, market rents have more than doubled since 2018
•
Strong asset rotation in the office portfolio continues
o 2022 disposal plan completed by the end of September (€600m, average yield below 4.5%) and opportunistic
acquisitions
Preliminary agreements already signed for €100m, to be finalized in 2023
o
Increasingly diversified development pipeline, value creation opportunities over the medium termo Diversification of product mix towards data centres, hotels, prime retail, residential
Healthcare Property Investment: Investment market and growth opportunities
Market fundamentals remain sound over the medium term... o Strong demand fuelled by demographic trends o Sector supported by public policies o Non-cyclical asset class, resilient property values over the long term
... while solid business model offers high visibility on future cash flowso Index-linked rents, lease terms and comfortable coverage ratios o Strong, long-term partnerships with our healthcare tenants
Icade Santé adjusts its investment strategy to the new interest rate environmento Increased selectivity and disciplined acquisitions, further geographic diversification o Dynamic asset management of the existing portfolio: projects that generate cash flows
Property Development: Residential market and roadmap update
Demand still strong despite a more challenging environmento Demand bolstered by structural demographic changes o A market that remains structurally undersupplied
Icade Promotion shows strong sales momentum
Solid growth in economic revenue expected for 2022 as a whole
Medium-termgrowth potential supported by leading indicators on the rise
Ability to maintain margins in a tightening environment
Strategies identified and followed to deal with this new environment
As of today, 2025 roadmap confirmed
Low-carbon strategy: update on the roadmap
Low-carbonstrategy ramped up further since the beginning of 2022
Higher goals for all activities, in line with a +1.5°C pathway; net-zero carbon emissions by 2050; o An ambitious 4-year investment plan worth €180m
The Group's +1.5°C pathway approved by the SBTi, reflecting a rigorous methodology and top ESG ratings awarded
More than just a strategic priority, our low-carbon strategy is also a business opportunity for our three business lines
NB: Our Green Bonds Reportas of December 31, 2021 is available on our website
Financial structure: Balance sheet at the end of 2022
Financial structure remains solid at the end of 2022
Diversified business model, optimised debt profile, next upcoming maturities in 2024
Soundness of the debt KPI expected end 2022, in a more constraint environment
BBB+ rating with stable outlook affirmed by S&P for both Icade and Icade Santé
Short-termstrategies identified for adjusting to the new financial environment
Early refinancing, attractive discount on existing debt offering opportunities
An appropriately selective investment policy having an impact on net debt
2023 outlook reassuring
Based on internal projections, and assuming that interest rates remain stable at current levels in 2023, the LTV ratio and debt indicators are expected to remain strong in 2023
Resilient outlook for 2022 and 2023
Full-year guidance raised
2022 Group NCCF per share:
+7% excluding impact of 2022 disposals (vs. +4% previously)
+3% including impact of 2022 disposals (Impact of disposals on NCCF: ~€14m)
2022 NCCF from Healthcare Property Investment: up c. +5.7/6% (in absolute term)
2022 dividend policy confirmed: up c. +3% to +4% (subject to approval by the 2023 General Meeting)
2023 outlook
Thanks to very solid fundamentals, Icade is fully prepared to face this new financial environment:
Strong financial structure
Office portfolio well positioned in the market
Healthcare assets still highly sought after, €3bn investment goal to be adjusted, liquidity still in line with roadmap
Further growth and greater profitability expected for Property Development
Low-carbonstrategy to enhance appeal of the three business lines.
Thanks to these solid fundamentals and its proven ability to adapt, Icade remains confident about its performance in 2023.
Icade will announce a new medium-term plan on February 20, 2023 when the FY 2022 results are released.
