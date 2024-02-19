Icade: CFNC slightly above target in 2023
The real estate group's economic sales rose by 3% to just over 1.29 billion euros, resulting from 'a controlled decline in residential activity and an increase in the contribution from tertiary activity'.
At the AGM on April 19, the Board of Directors will propose payment of a dividend for 2023 of 4.84 euros per share, up 11.8%. Icade expects its strategic activities to generate CFNC of between 2.75 and 2.90 euros per share in 2024.
