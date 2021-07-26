Icade : Excellent H1 2021 results 07/26/2021 | 01:58am EDT Send by mail :

PRESS RELEASE Paris, July 26, 2021, 7:30 a.m. ICADE: EXCELLENT H1 2021 RESULTS STRONG GROWTH IN NCCF PER SHARE VS. H1 2020 OF +18%, UP ON H1 2019, DRIVEN BY ALL THREE BUSINESS LINES GUIDANCE RAISED Revenue up 33% to €830m (+22% vs. H1 2019) Net current cash flow of €191.1m, or €2.57 per share, up +18% (+8.9% vs. H1 2019) Net profit/(loss) attributable to the Group: €188.1m (vs. €5.2m as of June 30, 2020) EPRA NDV: €86.7 per share, up +0.8% vs. December 2020 (+5.4% cum dividend) Office and Healthcare Investment: strong financial and operational performance Higher rental income: +3.5% to €348m

Solid growth in adjusted EPRA earnings per share to €2.43, i.e. €180.9m, +6.4% (+8.9% vs. H1 2019)

€180.9m, +6.4% High asset rotation in the Office Property Investment Division: disposals of €462m, +9.8% above NAV as of 12/31/2020 and value-add acquisitions of €243m

€462m, +9.8% above NAV as of 12/31/2020 Two major pre-lets for pipeline assets covering nearly 30,000 sq.m in July, bringing new or renewed leases to over 110,000 sq.m so far this year

pre-lets nearly 30,000 sq.m bringing new or renewed leases to over 110,000 sq.m so far this year Pre-IPO preparation process underway for the Healthcare Property Investment Division 1 : higher growth ambitions, creation of the leading European healthcare real estate platform Property Development: excellent performance in H1, recovery confirmed H1 economic revenue stood at €536m, up +79% vs. H1 2020 and +38% vs. H1 2019

stood at vs. H1 2020 and +38% vs. H1 2019 Orders up +20%, with 2,613 units ordered at the end of June

with 2,613 units ordered at the end of June Significant improvement in margins, at 5.2% in the residential segment 2021 outlook: guidance raised2 2021 Group NCCF per share: expected to grow by ~+6% excluding the impact of 2021 disposals, i.e. ~+3% including the impact of 2021 disposals. This updated guidance includes the impact of the partial payment of the 2020 dividend in shares (scrip dividend scheme) 2021 dividend: up +3% : payout ratio in line with 2020 (83%) + distribution of part of the gains on disposals "Icade had extremely solid results in H1 2021, in line with excellent operational performance in Q1 2021. These r esults demonstrate the strength of our diversified business model. Against the backdrop of the recovery from the health crisis, Icade's revenue was 33% higher than in H1 2020 and 22% higher than in H1 2019. The Office Property Investment Division performed particularly well, with rental income on the rise and a strong upturn in asset rotation. The Property Development Division continued its recovery, with revenue up +79%, driven by the residential business, in line with the roadmap to 2025. The Healthcare Property Investment Division also confirmed its potential with a 5.6% increase in rental income and continued investment in France and abroad: all strengths, in a buoyant en vironment, paving the way for the IPO1 planned by the end of the year. The IPO should have a very positive impact on Icade in terms of value creation and reflects higher growth ambitions for this business. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of its teams, Icade is confident of achieving its strategic objectives and, given the H1 results, of raising its 2021 guidance." Olivier Wigniolle, CEO of Icade Subject to market conditions Subject to the health situation not worsening 1 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Change (%) Revenue (in €m) 830.0 622.0 +33.4% Adjusted EPRA earnings from Property Investment (in €m) 180.9 170.0 +6.4% Adjusted EPRA earnings from Property Investment in € per share 2.43 2.30 +5.9% Net current cash flow from Property Development (in €m) 10.9 (11.9) N/A Group net current cash flow (in €m) 191.1 161.3 +18.5% Group net current cash flow in € per share 2.57 2.18 +17.9% Net profit/(loss) attributable to the Group (in €m) 188.1 5.2 N/A 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Change (%) EPRA NDV per share (in €) €86.7 €86.1 +0.8% Average cost of drawn debt 1.35% 1.48% -13 bps LTV ratio (including duties) 39.8% 40.1% -29 bps 1. Performance by business line 1.1. Office Property Investment: resilient rental income, asset rotation has actively resumed A solid tenant base and a robust Asset Management activity In an H1 environment still marked by the health crisis and a still shrinking rental market, gross rental income from Office Property Investment as of June 30, 2021 stood at €190.3m, up +1.8% compared to June 30, 2020. On a reported basis , gross rental income from offices and business parks was up +2.4%;

, gross rental income from offices and business parks was up +2.4%; On a like-for-like basis , gross rental income from offices and business parks rose by +0.9%, reflecting robust leasing activity. Gross rental income from business parks increased by +4.6%, mainly due to the strong leasing performance. Despite still unsettled market conditions in H1 2021 (3rd lockdown), the Asset Management teams managed to sign or renew 63 leases covering more than 82,000 sq.m, for annualised headline rental income of nearly €15m including: The main lease renewal for the period related to a tenant in the Portes de Paris business park for over 38,000 sq.m;

20 leases totalling nearly 23,000 sq.m signed or renewed for an average term of 7.4 years with no break option in Icade's Orly- Rungis business park;

8 new leases totalling almost 5,500 sq.m signed in Lyon, mainly in the Park View building. The volume of leases signed - in line with market rents and with stable headline rents - reflects the appeal of Icade's office portfolio, as expectations have risen in terms of the buildings' technical and environmental performance, as well as their ability to accommodate changing work patterns. The balance between additions and exits over the period (excluding acquisitions and disposals) was strongly positive at +33,700 sq.m, representing an additional €17.2m in annualised headline rental income. New leases taking effect in H1 covered 116,480 sq.m for annualised headline rental income of €38.6m and related in particular to the buildings completed or acquired during the period, including: The Origine building in Nanterre (Hauts-de-Seine), completed in March and 79% of which (51,500 sq.m) was leased to Technip Energies;

(Hauts-de-Seine), completed in March and 79% of which (51,500 sq.m) was leased to Technip Energies; The 15,800-sq.m Fontanot building, renamed West Park 4, fully leased to Groupama;

15,800-sq.m Fontanot building, renamed West Park 4, fully leased to Groupama; The 13,100-sq.m Latécoère building in Toulouse (Haute-Garonne), completed in Q1 and fully leased;

13,100-sq.m Latécoère building in Toulouse (Haute-Garonne), completed in Q1 and fully leased; The 13,375-sq.m Le Prairial building in Nanterre (Hauts-de-Seine), acquired in June 2021 and fully leased to a government ministry. The financial occupancy rate stood at 90.2% as of June 30, 2021, down 2.3 pps on December 31, 2020 (92.5%), in line with the tenant departures communicated in 2020 and effective from H1 2021, the disposal of fully leased mature assets and the completion in Q1 of the Origine building, part of the floor area of which is in the process of being let. On a like-for-like basis, the financial occupancy rate was down slightly by 1.6 pp. The weighted average unexpired lease term to first break rose to 4.2 years (4.1 years as of December 31, 2020). The rent collection rate as of June 30, 2021 was over 97%. Leasing activity continued in July 2021 with two pre-lets secured on two pipeline projects covering c. 30,000 sq.m, with first-rate tenants and an average lease term of 8.5 years with no break option (see today's dedicated press release). 2 Fresk in Issy-les-Moulineaux(Hauts-de-Seine) to be completed in Q3 2021 : lease for 14,000 sq.m (67% of total) signed with PariSanté Campus (8-year lease term with no break option);

in Issy-les-Moulineaux(Hauts-de-Seine) : lease for 14,000 sq.m (67% of total) signed with PariSanté Campus (8-year lease term with no break option); Edenn (formerly, La Défense 2) to be completed in Q1 2025 : lease for 16,000 sq.m (57% of total) signed with Schneider Electric (9-year lease term with no break option). These two substantial leases demonstrate Icade's flair for pre-letting major office projects. A reliable pipeline that creates value Year-to-dateinvestments as of June 30, 2021 amounted to nearly €156m vs. €101m as of June 30, 2020, including: Investments in the development pipeline and off-plan projects for roughly €59.5m , mainly relating to the following pipeline projects: Origine (Nanterre) completed in Q1 for €18.2m; Fresk (Issy-les-Moulineaux) for €13.0m; West Park 4 (Nanterre), handed over to Groupama in H1 for €9.8m; and Jump (project currently being developed under a 12 -yearoff-plan lease) for €9.0m, located in the Portes de Paris business park.

for roughly , mainly relating to the following pipeline projects: Origine (Nanterre) completed in Q1 for €18.2m; Fresk (Issy-les-Moulineaux) for €13.0m; West Park 4 (Nanterre), handed over to Groupama in H1 for €9.8m; and Jump (project currently being developed under a 12 -yearoff-plan lease) for €9.0m, located in the Portes de Paris business park. The opportunistic value-add acquisition of the Le Prairial building in Nanterre (Hauts-de-Seine) for €60.5m . This fully leased 13,400-sq.m building offers high potential for value creation through its future redevelopment.

of the Le Prairial building in Nanterre (Hauts-de-Seine) for . This fully leased 13,400-sq.m building offers high potential for value creation through its future redevelopment. "Other capex" and "Other" for ~€36m relating to building maintenance work and tenant improvements. Three major projects were completed in H1, representing over 90,000 sq.m and €36m in annual rental income: The Origine building in Nanterre, with a total floor area of 66,000 sq.m, nearly 80% of which has been pre-let to Technip.

pre-let to Technip. The 13,000-sq.m Latécoère building in Toulouse, leased in full for a term of 12 years by this aeronautical equipment manufacturer as its new headquarters.

13,000-sq.m Latécoère building in Toulouse, leased in full for a term of 12 years by this aeronautical equipment manufacturer as its new headquarters. The West Park 4 building in Nanterre (15,800 sq.m), handed over to Groupama Campus under a 12-yearoff-plan lease following a major refurbishment. These 3 completions represent €192m in value creation (34% of the invested amount). The development pipeline as of June 30, 2021 stood at €933m, of which €703m related to projects already started, with 46% pre-let(including the two pre-letssecured in July on the Fresk and Edenn projects, covering almost 30,000 sq.m). Asset rotation has actively resumed on very favourable terms (premium of +9.8% to 2020 NAV) In line with the 2021 disposal plan, the opportunistic disposal of core Office Property Investment assets has resumed: the Group has announced three asset disposals since the beginning of the year for €462m, including two disposals for €324m closed in H1. The Le Loire building in Villejuif (Val-de-Marne), with a floor area of c. 20,000 sq.m, which is fully leased to LCL

(Val-de-Marne), with a floor area of c. 20,000 sq.m, which is fully leased to LCL The 29,000-sq.m Millénaire 1 building (19 th district of Paris), which is fully leased to two first-rate tenants from the financial sector

29,000-sq.m Millénaire 1 building (19 district of Paris), which is fully leased to two first-rate tenants from the financial sector The 36,600-sq.m Silky Way building (Lyon metropolitan area), which is fully let to Alstom - (preliminary agreement signed in July 2021) - (see today's dedicated press release). These three sales were completed at a +9.8% premium to NAV as of December 31, 2020 and at a slight premium to the values as of December 31, 2019. The substantial capital gains realised on these disposals will add to the Group's net profit for 2021 and bolster its ability to pay dividends. The proceeds from these sales will be used to fund the Office Property Investment Division's development pipeline, Icade Santé's expansion and the Group's deleveraging. Icade also announced two value-add acquisitions (including one under a preliminary agreement) for €243m: Acquisition completed in June of the Le Prairial building in Nanterre (13,400 sq.m) for c. €60m from a fund managed by Keys REIM. Located in the Les Terrasses de l'Arche district in Nanterre, the building has been fully leased to a government tenant and o ffers high potential for value creation through its future redevelopment.

Preliminary agreement signed to acquire the Équinove complex in Le Plessis-Robinson(Hauts-de-Seine) for €183m (see today's dedicated press release). The transaction involves the Office Property Investment Division's acquisition of two assets covering a total floor area of 64,710 sq.m. These assets are fully leased to Renault with a remaining lease term of over four years and a net initial yield of nearly 8%. This transaction also offers significant potential for redevelopment over the medium term. Portfolio valuation: resilient property values As of June 30, 2021, the Office Property Investment portfolio was worth €8.3bn on a proportionate consolidation basis, down -2.4% on a reported basis, mainly due to the disposals in H1 (€324m), and down by only -0.7%like-for-like. The office portfolio was valued at €6.2bn , down 2.7% on a reported basis and broadly stable like-for-like (+0.1%);

portfolio was valued at , down 2.7% on a reported basis and broadly stable like-for-like (+0.1%); The business park portfolio was worth €1.7bn , down -1.1% on a reported basis and -2.9%like-for-like, mainly due to the longer timeline on unlocking value from the land bank. On a full consolidation basis, the portfolio was valued at €8.8bn. 3 1.2. Healthcare Property Investment: further growth and rental income increases Robust leasing activity Gross rental income from the Healthcare Property Investment Division amounted to €157.6m in H1 2021, up 5.6% on a reported basis (+€8.4m), mainly driven by the acquisitions in H2 2020 and H1 2021 both in France and internationally. On a like-for-like basis, the increase was +0.6% (mainly due to index-linked rent reviews). France: gross rental income at €145.4m, +2.8%.

International: gross rental income increases by nearly 60% to €12.2m. Germany: acquisition of 7 nursing homes at the end of 2020 as part of the acquisition of a total of 9 healthcare facilities in France and Germany from the operator ORPEA. Italy: acquisition of 2 long-term care facilities from Gheron and Lagune International in Q2 and Q4 2020, both operated by Gheron. The rent collection rate stood at nearly 100% at the end of June. The financial occupancy rate of the portfolio as of June 30 remained unchanged at 100%. The WAULT to first break stood at 7.2 years, a slight decrease compared to December 31, 2020. On average, it stood at 6.4 years for assets located in France and 16.2 years for assets located abroad. Continued expansion in France and abroad, Spain added to the portfolio Investment activity remained strong in H1 with transactions worth €217m3 signed and committed to: Continued investments in short-, medium- and long-term care in France worth €138m, including €28m under preliminary agreements:

short-, medium- and long-term care in France worth €138m, including €28m under preliminary agreements: Acquisition of 1 PAC facility and 2 nursing homes from Korian through sale and leaseback transactions and of 1 PAC facility for a total of €47.4m Acquisition of the Les Dentellières care facility in Valenciennes for €18.7m Acquisition under a preliminary agreement of a PAC facility in Olivet from the ORPEA Group for €28m Investments in the development pipeline worth €36.1m (4 completions in H1 for a total investment of €76m)

International acquisitions worth €79m, including €47m under preliminary agreements:

Preliminary agreement signed with the Amavir group to acquire two nursing homes in Spain for c. €22m. The two facilities will be completed in Q2 2022 and Q2 2023, respectively. Acquisition from KOS of 5 care facilities for €51m, including 2 nursing homes to be built under a pr eliminary agreement. Acquisition for €7m from Sereni Orizzonti of a nursing home in Italy (Castenaso) operated by KOS, the largest Italian operato r.

Lastly, pursuant to the preliminary agreement signed in July 2020 with Orpea to purchase 9 healthcare properties in Germany and France for €153m, in July 2021, Icade acquired a nursing home in Berlin for €45m, the ninth and last facility in the portfolio. With these investments, 67% of the €2.5bn Investment Plan for 2019-2022 was completed as of the end of June 2021. The Healthcare Property Investment Division's development pipeline amounted to €489m as of June 30, 2021. The proportion of projects outside France (€329m) increased as a result of four major completions in France in H1. Entirely pre-let, the development pipeline will eventually generate an additional €26m of rental income (expected average net initial yield: 5.3%). Like-for-like increase in portfolio value As of June 30, 2021, the Healthcare Property Investment portfolio was worth €3.5bn on a proportionate consolidation basis (€6.0bn on a full consolidation basis), up +5.9% on a reported basis and +3.4% like-for-like.This increase reflects the growing attractiveness and increasing liquidity of the healthcare real estate asset class (capitalisation rate compression of around 20 bps). 3 Including €74m under preliminary agreements 4 1.3. Property Development: excellent performance, recovery confirmed The very strong sales in the first quarter continued in the second quarter All indicators for the residential segment are positive with a notable increase in housing orders to 2,613 units: +19.8% in volume terms vs. H1 2020 and +16.5% vs. H1 2019, reflecting strong demand from both retail and institutional customers.

reflecting strong demand from both retail and institutional customers. Despite a market environment characterised by supply pressures resulting from the increased time required to obtain building permits,

Icade Promotion's development strategy has enabled it to increase its housing stock (+7.1% in volume terms compared to the en d of 2020), with a high volume of properties put on the market: 43 projects over the period (3,092 housing units), +48% in volume terms vs. 2020.

Icade Promotion's development strategy has enabled it to increase its housing stock (+7.1% in volume terms compared to the en d of 2020), with a high volume of properties put on the market: 43 projects over the period (3,092 housing units), +48% in volume terms vs. 2020. H1 2021 economic revenue amounted to €536.3m, a sharp increase compared to the previous year (+78.6%) and H1 2019 (+38.0%). This increase was due to a catch-up effect vs. 2020 (shutdown of construction sites) and an excellent sales performance. Revenue from the residential segment rose by +81.3% in H1 to €458.5m (+49.5% vs. H1 2019). In addition to a favourable base effect from 2020, the solid H1 2021 performance reflected a higher backlog as of December 31, 2020, growth in notarised sales (+5%) and a significant year -on-year increase in value terms in construction starts and progress on construction work (c. +33%). Revenue from the Office, Public Amenities and Healthcare Property Development business also increased significantly over the period (€76.6m in H1 2021 vs. €46.4m in H1 2020). This revenue related mainly to the sale to Macifimo of a nearly 9,000-sq.m office building in the Emblem complex in Lille, as well as the integration of Ad Vitam's office projects (acquired at the end of 2020).

The current economic operating margin significantly improved at 5% (5.2% in the residential segment).

Net current cash flow stood at €10.9m (NB: due to the shutdown of construction sites, cash flow for H1 2020 was negative at -€11.9m). Leading indicators pointing up, growth potential unchanged Leading indicators for revenue (controlled land portfolio and backlog) remain high, ensuring revenue for the next 12 months. As of June 30, 2021, the portfolio of controlled residential land and building plots continued to expand. It comprised over 10,400 units representing potential revenue of €2.0bn (excluding taxes, on a proportionate consolidation basis );

The backlog of the Property Development Division as of June 30, 2021 totalled €1.5bn, up +2.1%. In total, Icade Promotion's potential revenue is expected to amount to €6.9bn in the five coming years based on proportionate consolidation of Icade Promotion's subsidiaries and excluding taxes (stable vs. December 31, 2020). It represents over 19,000 units for the residential segment and more than 321,000 sq.m for the office segment. Icade Promotion continues to adapt its solutions to meet changing demand, notably through the launch of its subsidiary, Urbain des Bois. Created in early 2021, Urbain des Bois specialises in timber construction and home personalisation and allows Icade to ramp u p low-carbon construction. 2. Continued optimisation of the Company's funding on very favourable terms The Group continued its proactive approach to liability management in H1, notably through the following transactions: Bond issue (January 11, 2021): a €600m, 10-year bond with an annual coupon of 0.625%, the lowest ever for Icade. The proceeds were mainly used for the early redemption of a bond maturing in 2022 with a coupon of 1.875% for a total of €396m and the ear ly redemption of a bond maturing in April 2021 with a coupon of 2.25% for a total of €257m. The next s ignificant debt maturity is scheduled for 2023 for a total of €279m.

10-year bond with an annual coupon of 0.625%, the lowest ever for Icade. Adjustments to Icade's interest rate hedging profile:

Extension of the maturity of three swaps for a notional amount of €150m from December 2024 and December 2026 to December

2032; Unwinding of four swaps maturing in 2029 for a notional amount of €200m and new swaps entered into at an optimised cost for €125m and maturing in 2031.

These transactions increased the average maturity of interest rate hedges by almost a year to 6.5 years. These transactions allowed for the continued implementation of an appropriate and optimal funding policy: Decrease in the average cost of debt to a historical low of 1.35% (-13 bps);

(-13 bps); Increase in the average debt maturity to 6.4 years;

More robust liquidity covering nearly 5 years of principal and interest payments (RCFs of €2bn and cash of €0.8bn as of June 30,

2021) Rating agency S&P affirmed Icade's and Icade Santé's rating at BBB+ with a stable outlook following its annual review in July 2021. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Icade SA published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 05:57:02 UTC.

