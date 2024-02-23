Stock ICAD ICADE
Icade

Equities

ICAD

FR0000035081

Diversified REITs

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 10:12:11 2024-02-23 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
28.82 EUR -1.71% Intraday chart for Icade -6.00% -18.91%
03:52pm ICADE : No return to a negative opinion. At least for now. Alphavalue
Feb. 19 Global markets live: Apple, Nintendo, Super Micro Computer, Currys, ABB... Our Logo
Latest news about Icade

ICADE : No return to a negative opinion. At least for now. Alphavalue
Global markets live: Apple, Nintendo, Super Micro Computer, Currys, ABB... Our Logo
ICADE : Defensive strategic roadmap Alphavalue
Transcript : Icade - Analyst/Investor Day
Icade: new strategic plan to 2028 CF
Icade: CFNC slightly above target in 2023 CF
La Française Real Estate Managers acquired a serviced residence for seniors in Villeneuve d'Ascq from Icade and Groupe Financière Duval. CI
Icade: new CFO in March CF
Icade Appoints New CFO MT
Icade: new CEO of Icade Promotion in February CF
Icade: positions taken before an investor day CF
Icade Closes Divestment of Grand Central Building in France MT
Invest Securities Lowers Icade's PT, Maintains Buy Rating MT
Bank of Japan Drops Hard Rate Cap; Worker Pay Poses Problem for Fed; Has 10-Year Treasury Yield Peaked? DJ
EMEA Morning Briefing : Sentiment Weighed by Weak China PMI Data DJ
Higher Bond Yields Could End Rate Rises; Fed Debates Whether Old Growth-Inflation Model Still Applies DJ
ICADE : Sharp fall in Residential development's net reservations Alphavalue
Transcript : Icade, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 23, 2023
Icape Acquires Three US Companies MT
Icade(ENXTPA:ICAD) dropped from FTSE All-World Index CI
European Midday Briefing : Caution Dominates with ECB Decision in View DJ
ICADE : Awaiting a new strategic roadmap Alphavalue
Icade Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Transcript : Icade, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 24, 2023
Primonial REIM and SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale Assurances completed the acquisition of 63% stake in Icade SantÃ© SAS from Icade and its Minority Shareholders. CI

Company Profile

As a real estate company, investor and developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. Placing CSR and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is working as closely as possible with the stakeholders and users who make up the city - local authorities and residents, companies and employees, institutions and associations, etc. Icade combines investment in tertiary and health real estate (assets attributable to the group as at 31/12/2022: EUR 11.8 billion) with promotion (2022 economic net sales of EUR 1,815.6 million) to reinvent the real estate business and contribute to the emergence of the cities of tomorrow, green, intelligent and responsible.
Sector
Diversified REITs
Calendar
2024-04-21 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
CAC Mid 60
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Icade

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
29.32 EUR
Average target price
36.38 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+24.09%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Diversified REITs

1st Jan change Capi.
ICADE Stock Icade
-19.02% 2 403 M $
W. P. CAREY INC. Stock W. P. Carey Inc.
-13.01% 12 375 M $
GECINA Stock Gecina
-14.99% 7 474 M $
MIRVAC GROUP Stock Mirvac Group
+6.22% 5 756 M $
THE GPT GROUP Stock The GPT Group
-6.68% 5 439 M $
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC. Stock Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc.
-8.67% 4 720 M $
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC. Stock Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.
-3.89% 4 099 M $
DAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION Stock Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation
-3.97% 3 725 M $
EPR PROPERTIES Stock EPR Properties
-11.48% 3 225 M $
UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION Stock United Urban Investment Corporation
-2.98% 2 878 M $
Diversified REITs
