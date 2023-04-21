Advanced search
    ICAD   FR0000035081

ICADE

(ICAD)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36:11 2023-04-21 am EDT
42.42 EUR   +0.24%
Icade : Outcome of the Combined General Meeting held on April 21, 2023
PU
03/31Icade : Availibility of relevant documents
PU
03/30Icade : Promotion and Duval Group chosen to develop the Gavy site in Saint-Nazaire
PU
Icade : Outcome of the Combined General Meeting held on April 21, 2023

04/21/2023 | 12:20pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Paris, April 21, 2023, 6 p.m.

OUTCOME OF THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON APRIL 21, 2023

1. OUTCOME OF THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING HELD ON APRIL 21, 2023 AND RESULTS OF VOTING OF THE RESOLUTIONS

Icade's Combined General Meeting (hereinafter the "General Meeting") was held this Friday, April 21, 2023 at the registered office of the Company, Immeuble Open, 27 rue Camille Desmoulins, 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Notices of meeting and invitations to attend were published and invitations to attend were sent in accordance with applicable regulations. All the documents relating to this General Meeting are available on the Company's website at https://www.icade.fr/en/finance/shareholders/general-shareholders-meeting.

The General Meeting was chaired by Mr Frédéric Thomas, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations, represented by Mr Alexandre Thorel, and Crédit Agricole Assurances, represented by Mr Emmanuel Chabas, were appointed as scrutineers from among the shareholders with the largest number of voting rights.

Mr Jérôme Lucchini was appointed as the General Meeting's Secretary. The quorum was established as follows:

  • 66,457,953 voting shares, i.e. a quorum of 87.71 % for the Ordinary General Meeting,
  • 66,460,660 voting shares, i.e. a quorum of 87.71 % for the Extraordinary General Meeting.

All the resolutions proposed at the General Meeting were approved by a very large majority. Detailed voting results for each resolution are shown in the appendix to this press release. In particular, the General Meeting:

  • Approved the separate and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2022;
  • Approved the distribution of a gross cash dividend of €4.33 per share for the financial year 2022. In accordance with the decision made by the Board of Directors on February 17, 2022, a gross interim dividend of €2.16 per share was paid on March 2, 2023, with shares having gone ex-dividend on February 28, 2023, and the remaining balance will be paid in the form of a gross final dividend of €2.17 per share on July 6, 2023, with shares going ex-dividend on July 4, 2023;
  • Approved the new regulated related party agreements mentioned in the Statutory Auditors' special report;
  • Reappointed Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations, Mr Emmanuel Chabas, Mr Gonzague de Pirey and Mr Antoine Saintoyant as directors;
  • Approved the remuneration policies for directors, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer;
  • Approved the elements of remuneration for the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer for the 2022 and 2023 financial years;
  • Issued a favourable opinion on the Company's goals and progress with respect to climate transition and biodiversity preservation;
  • Renewed the financial authorisations and delegations to be given to the Board of Directors.

2. CHANGES IN GOVERNANCE FOLLOWING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING HELD ON APRIL 21, 2023

After this General Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Company met on April 21, 2023 and made the following decisions:

  • The appointment of Mr Nicolas Joly as Chief Executive Officer of Icade for a period of four years, i.e. until the General Meeting to be held in 2027;
  • The appointment of Mr Emmanuel Chabas as a member of Icade's Strategy and Investment Committee.

The composition of the Board of Directors is unchanged with 15 directors, including 5 independent directors. The composition and chairmanship of the four committees of the Board of Directors remain unchanged, except for the appointment of Mr Emmanuel Chabas as a member of Icade's Strategy and Investment Committee.

The composition of the Board of Directors and its committees is detailed in the appendix.

The General Meeting presentation is available on the Company's website at: https://www.icade.fr/en/finance/shareholders/general-shareholders-meeting.

3. SAY ON CLIMATE AND BIODIVERSITY

Since 2010, Icade has been strongly committed to fighting climate change and reducing the carbon footprint of its assets. At the end of 2022, it announced that the SBTi had approved its +1.5°C pathway.

As a result, Icade now has:

  • Higher goals for its three business lines and Corporate covering scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions in line with a +1.5°C pathway;
  • An objective to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050;
  • A €100m investment plan for 2022-2026 for the Office Property Investment Division to help achieve these goals.

Icade has also maintained its ambitious strategy to preserve biodiversity which led to concrete results in 2022 and new strong commitments:

  • Rewilding 100% of the Property Development Division's new builds and the Office Property Investment Division's business parks by 2030;
  • Implementing solutions to support biodiversity in 90% of the Office Property Investment Division's buildings;
  • Voluntarily contributing to the restoration or conservation of ecosystems through carefully selected projects.

All of these items were included in the "Say on Climate and Biodiversity" resolution approved by 98.33 % of the shareholders at today's General Meeting.

The Biodiversity report and the Climate section of the CSR Chapter of the Universal Registration Document are available on Icade's website.

ABOUT ICADE

DESIRABLE PLACES TO LIVE

As an office and healthcare property investment company (portfolio worth €15.1bn on a full consolidation basis as of 12/31/2022) and a developer of homes, offices and public amenities (2022 economic revenue of €1.3bn), Icade designs, builds, manages and invests in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected, with a reduced carbon footprint. Desirable places to live and work. In collaboration with its stakeholders, Icade has made low carbon a strategic priority in order to reinvent real estate and create cities that are healthier, happier and more hospitable. Icade is a key player in Greater Paris and major French cities. It is listed as a "SIIC" on Euronext Paris and its leading shareholder is the Caisse des Dépôts group.

The text of this press release is available on the Icade website: www.icade.fr/en

CONTACTS

Anne-Sophie Lanaute

Charlotte Pajaud-Blanchard

Marylou Ravix

Head of Financial Communication and

Investor Relations

Press Relations Manager

External communication officer

+33 (0)1 41 57 70 29

+33 (0)1 41 57 71 19

+33 (0)7 88 30 88 51

anne-sophie.lanaute@icade.fr

charlotte.pajaud-blanchard@icade.fr

marylou.ravix@icade.fr

APPENDIX - VOTING RESULTS FOR EACH RESOLUTION

ICADE

Combined General Meeting , Friday 21 April 2023

VOTE RESULTS

CAPITAL SHARES:

76 234 545

Valid for majority

Votes not valid

Presents & Represented

% of shares

Excluded

State of

for majority

Resolution

Type

Vote Time

For

%

Against

%

(Abstain+Invali

Shares

Votes

capital

voting rights

adoption

d+Not voted)

1

Approval of the separate financial statements for the

Ordinary

21/04/2023

66 380 451

99,95%

34 481

0,05%

43 021

66 457 953

66 457 953

87,18%

0

Carried

year ended December 31, 2022 - Approval of non-tax

10:52:20

deductible expenses and charges

2

Approval of the consolidated financial statements for

Ordinary

21/04/2023

66 380 435

99,95%

34 521

0,05%

42 997

66 457 953

66 457 953

87,18%

0

Carried

the year ended December 31, 2022

10:52:55

3

Appropriation of profits for the financial year and

Ordinary

21/04/2023

66 176 933

99,58%

277 141

0,42%

3 879

66 457 953

66 457 953

87,18%

0

Carried

determination of the dividend amount

10:53:25

4

Statutory Auditors' special report on regulated

Ordinary

21/04/2023

33 989 549

94,55%

1 958 800

5,45%

624 533

66 457 953

36 572 882

87,18%

29 885 071

Carried

related party agreements and approval of the new

10:53:59

agreements mentioned therein

5

Reappointment of Caisse des Dépôts et

Ordinary

21/04/2023

54 648 777

82,24%

11 800 786

17,76%

8 390

66 457 953

66 457 953

87,18%

0

Carried

Consignations as director

10:54:29

6

Reappointment of Mr Emmanuel Chabas as director

Ordinary

21/04/2023

51 017 307

76,78%

15 429 731

23,22%

10 915

66 457 953

66 457 953

87,18%

0

Carried

10:55:00

7

Reappointment of Mr Gonzague de Pirey as director

Ordinary

21/04/2023

66 086 067

99,53%

314 516

0,47%

57 370

66 457 953

66 457 953

87,18%

0

Carried

10:55:31

8

Reappointment of Mr Antoine Saintoyant as director

Ordinary

21/04/2023

50 907 887

76,61%

15 539 136

23,39%

10 930

66 457 953

66 457 953

87,18%

0

Carried

10:56:00

9

Approval of the remuneration policy for the

Ordinary

21/04/2023

66 369 057

99,96%

29 668

0,04%

59 228

66 457 953

66 457 953

87,18%

0

Carried

members of the Board of Directors

10:56:31

10

Approval of the remuneration policy for the

Ordinary

21/04/2023

66 111 607

99,95%

33 461

0,05%

312 885

66 457 953

66 457 953

87,18%

0

Carried

Chairman of the Board of Directors

10:57:03

11

Approval of the remuneration policy for the Chief

Ordinary

21/04/2023

60 575 688

91,17%

5 868 593

8,83%

13 672

66 457 953

66 457 953

87,18%

0

Carried

Executive Officer and/or any other corporate officer

10:57:36

12

Approval of the information referred to in section I of

Ordinary

21/04/2023

64 060 919

97,13%

1 889 767

2,87%

507 267

66 457 953

66 457 953

87,18%

0

Carried

Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code

10:58:08

Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional

13

components of total remuneration and benefits of

Ordinary

21/04/2023

66 362 774

99,95%

34 149

0,05%

61 030

66 457 953

66 457 953

87,18%

0

Carried

any kind paid during the past financial year or

10:58:46

granted for the same period to Mr Frédéric Thomas,

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional

components of total remuneration and benefits of

14

any kind paid or granted to Mr Olivier Wigniolle in his

Ordinary

21/04/2023

60 811 602

91,52%

5 632 008

8,48%

14 343

66 457 953

66 457 953

87,18%

0

Carried

capacity as Chief Executive Officer from January 1,

10:59:30

2022 to December 31, 2022 and from January 1, 2023

to April 21, 2023 (inclusive)

15

Authorisation to be given to the Board of Directors to

Ordinary

21/04/2023

66 125 322

99,57%

288 722

0,43%

43 909

66 457 953

66 457 953

87,18%

0

Carried

have the Company repurchase its own shares under

11:00:08

Article L. 22-10-62 of the French Commercial Code

16

Say on Climate and Biodiversity

Ordinary

21/04/2023

65 280 471

98,33%

1 108 158

1,67%

69 324

66 457 953

66 457 953

87,18%

0

Carried

11:00:38

17

Authorisation to be given to the Board of Directors to

Extraordinary

21/04/2023

66 041 905

99,38%

415 045

0,62%

5 710

66 462 660

66 462 660

87,18%

0

Carried

cancel the shares repurchased by the Company under

11:01:12

Article L. 22-10-62 of the French Commercial Code

Delegation of authority to be given to the Board of

18

Directors to increase the share capital by

Extraordinary

21/04/2023

65 747 752

98,93%

709 768

1,07%

5 140

66 462 660

66 462 660

87,18%

0

Carried

capitalisation of reserves, profits and/or share

11:01:44

premiums

19

Delegation of authority to be given to the Board of

Extraordinary

21/04/2023

64 795 857

97,50%

1 662 138

2,50%

4 665

66 462 660

66 462 660

87,18%

0

Carried

Directors to issue ordinary shares with pre-emptive

11:02:15

rights for existing shareholders

20

Authorisation to be given to the Board of Directors to

Extraordinary

21/04/2023

65 871 891

99,12%

585 762

0,88%

5 007

66 462 660

66 462 660

87,18%

0

Carried

increase the number of new shares being issued

11:02:45

Delegation of authority to be given to the Board of

Directors to increase the share capital by issuing

21

ordinary shares and/or securities entitling their

Extraordinary

21/04/2023

65 433 078

98,46%

1 024 359

1,54%

5 223

66 462 660

66 462 660

87,18%

0

Carried

holders to shares in the Company, without pre-

11:03:32

emptive rights, to members of a company savings

plan pursuant to Articles L. 3332-18 et seq. of the

French Labour Code

22

Powers to complete formalities

Extraordinary

21/04/2023

66 452 474

>99,99%

5 545

<0,01%

4 641

66 462 660

66 462 660

87,18%

0

Carried

11:04:01

Disclaimer

Icade SA published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 16:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
