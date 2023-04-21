Icade : Outcome of the Combined General Meeting held on April 21, 2023
04/21/2023 | 12:20pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE
Paris, April 21, 2023, 6 p.m.
OUTCOME OF THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON APRIL 21, 2023
1. OUTCOME OF THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING HELD ON APRIL 21, 2023 AND RESULTS OF VOTING OF THE RESOLUTIONS
Icade's Combined General Meeting (hereinafter the "General Meeting") was held this Friday, April 21, 2023 at the registered office of the Company, Immeuble Open, 27 rue Camille Desmoulins, 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.
The General Meeting was chaired by Mr Frédéric Thomas, Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations, represented by Mr Alexandre Thorel, and Crédit Agricole Assurances, represented by Mr Emmanuel Chabas, were appointed as scrutineers from among the shareholders with the largest number of voting rights.
Mr Jérôme Lucchini was appointed as the General Meeting's Secretary. The quorum was established as follows:
66,457,953 voting shares, i.e. a quorum of 87.71 % for the Ordinary General Meeting,
66,460,660 voting shares, i.e. a quorum of 87.71 % for the Extraordinary General Meeting.
All the resolutions proposed at the General Meeting were approved by a very large majority. Detailed voting results for each resolution are shown in the appendix to this press release. In particular, the General Meeting:
Approved the separate and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2022;
Approved the distribution of a gross cash dividend of €4.33 per share for the financial year 2022. In accordance with the decision made by the Board of Directors on February 17, 2022, a gross interim dividend of €2.16 per share was paid on March 2, 2023, with shares having gone ex-dividend on February 28, 2023, and the remaining balance will be paid in the form of a gross final dividend of €2.17 per share on July 6, 2023, with shares going ex-dividend on July 4, 2023;
Approved the new regulated related party agreements mentioned in the Statutory Auditors' special report;
Reappointed Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations, Mr Emmanuel Chabas, Mr Gonzague de Pirey and Mr Antoine Saintoyant as directors;
Approved the remuneration policies for directors, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer;
Approved the elements of remuneration for the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer for the 2022 and 2023 financial years;
Issued a favourable opinion on the Company's goals and progress with respect to climate transition and biodiversity preservation;
Renewed the financial authorisations and delegations to be given to the Board of Directors.
2. CHANGES IN GOVERNANCE FOLLOWING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING HELD ON APRIL 21, 2023
After this General Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Company met on April 21, 2023 and made the following decisions:
The appointment of Mr Nicolas Joly as Chief Executive Officer of Icade for a period of four years, i.e. until the General Meeting to be held in 2027;
The appointment of Mr Emmanuel Chabas as a member of Icade's Strategy and Investment Committee.
The composition of the Board of Directors is unchanged with 15 directors, including 5 independent directors. The composition and chairmanship of the four committees of the Board of Directors remain unchanged, except for the appointment of Mr Emmanuel Chabas as a member of Icade's Strategy and Investment Committee.
The composition of the Board of Directors and its committees is detailed in the appendix.
Since 2010, Icade has been strongly committed to fighting climate change and reducing the carbon footprint of its assets. At the end of 2022, it announced that the SBTi had approved its +1.5°C pathway.
As a result, Icade now has:
Higher goals for its three business lines and Corporate covering scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions in line with a +1.5°C pathway;
An objective to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050;
A €100m investment plan for 2022-2026 for the Office Property Investment Division to help achieve these goals.
Icade has also maintained its ambitious strategy to preserve biodiversity which led to concrete results in 2022 and new strong commitments:
Rewilding 100% of the Property Development Division's new builds and the Office Property Investment Division's business parks by 2030;
Implementing solutions to support biodiversity in 90% of the Office Property Investment Division's buildings;
Voluntarily contributing to the restoration or conservation of ecosystems through carefully selected projects.
All of these items were included in the "Say on Climate and Biodiversity" resolution approved by 98.33 % of the shareholders at today's General Meeting.
The Biodiversity report and the Climate section of the CSR Chapter of the Universal Registration Document are available on Icade's website.
APPENDIX - VOTING RESULTS FOR EACH RESOLUTION
ICADE
Combined General Meeting , Friday 21 April 2023
VOTE RESULTS
CAPITAL SHARES:
76 234 545
Valid for majority
Votes not valid
Presents & Represented
% of shares
Excluded
State of
for majority
Resolution
Type
Vote Time
For
%
Against
%
(Abstain+Invali
Shares
Votes
capital
voting rights
adoption
d+Not voted)
1
Approval of the separate financial statements for the
Ordinary
21/04/2023
66 380 451
99,95%
34 481
0,05%
43 021
66 457 953
66 457 953
87,18%
0
Carried
year ended December 31, 2022 - Approval of non-tax
10:52:20
deductible expenses and charges
2
Approval of the consolidated financial statements for
Ordinary
21/04/2023
66 380 435
99,95%
34 521
0,05%
42 997
66 457 953
66 457 953
87,18%
0
Carried
the year ended December 31, 2022
10:52:55
3
Appropriation of profits for the financial year and
Ordinary
21/04/2023
66 176 933
99,58%
277 141
0,42%
3 879
66 457 953
66 457 953
87,18%
0
Carried
determination of the dividend amount
10:53:25
4
Statutory Auditors' special report on regulated
Ordinary
21/04/2023
33 989 549
94,55%
1 958 800
5,45%
624 533
66 457 953
36 572 882
87,18%
29 885 071
Carried
related party agreements and approval of the new
10:53:59
agreements mentioned therein
5
Reappointment of Caisse des Dépôts et
Ordinary
21/04/2023
54 648 777
82,24%
11 800 786
17,76%
8 390
66 457 953
66 457 953
87,18%
0
Carried
Consignations as director
10:54:29
6
Reappointment of Mr Emmanuel Chabas as director
Ordinary
21/04/2023
51 017 307
76,78%
15 429 731
23,22%
10 915
66 457 953
66 457 953
87,18%
0
Carried
10:55:00
7
Reappointment of Mr Gonzague de Pirey as director
Ordinary
21/04/2023
66 086 067
99,53%
314 516
0,47%
57 370
66 457 953
66 457 953
87,18%
0
Carried
10:55:31
8
Reappointment of Mr Antoine Saintoyant as director
Ordinary
21/04/2023
50 907 887
76,61%
15 539 136
23,39%
10 930
66 457 953
66 457 953
87,18%
0
Carried
10:56:00
9
Approval of the remuneration policy for the
Ordinary
21/04/2023
66 369 057
99,96%
29 668
0,04%
59 228
66 457 953
66 457 953
87,18%
0
Carried
members of the Board of Directors
10:56:31
10
Approval of the remuneration policy for the
Ordinary
21/04/2023
66 111 607
99,95%
33 461
0,05%
312 885
66 457 953
66 457 953
87,18%
0
Carried
Chairman of the Board of Directors
10:57:03
11
Approval of the remuneration policy for the Chief
Ordinary
21/04/2023
60 575 688
91,17%
5 868 593
8,83%
13 672
66 457 953
66 457 953
87,18%
0
Carried
Executive Officer and/or any other corporate officer
10:57:36
12
Approval of the information referred to in section I of
Ordinary
21/04/2023
64 060 919
97,13%
1 889 767
2,87%
507 267
66 457 953
66 457 953
87,18%
0
Carried
Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code
10:58:08
Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional
13
components of total remuneration and benefits of
Ordinary
21/04/2023
66 362 774
99,95%
34 149
0,05%
61 030
66 457 953
66 457 953
87,18%
0
Carried
any kind paid during the past financial year or
10:58:46
granted for the same period to Mr Frédéric Thomas,
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional
components of total remuneration and benefits of
14
any kind paid or granted to Mr Olivier Wigniolle in his
Ordinary
21/04/2023
60 811 602
91,52%
5 632 008
8,48%
14 343
66 457 953
66 457 953
87,18%
0
Carried
capacity as Chief Executive Officer from January 1,
10:59:30
2022 to December 31, 2022 and from January 1, 2023
to April 21, 2023 (inclusive)
15
Authorisation to be given to the Board of Directors to
Ordinary
21/04/2023
66 125 322
99,57%
288 722
0,43%
43 909
66 457 953
66 457 953
87,18%
0
Carried
have the Company repurchase its own shares under
11:00:08
Article L. 22-10-62 of the French Commercial Code
16
Say on Climate and Biodiversity
Ordinary
21/04/2023
65 280 471
98,33%
1 108 158
1,67%
69 324
66 457 953
66 457 953
87,18%
0
Carried
11:00:38
17
Authorisation to be given to the Board of Directors to
Extraordinary
21/04/2023
66 041 905
99,38%
415 045
0,62%
5 710
66 462 660
66 462 660
87,18%
0
Carried
cancel the shares repurchased by the Company under
11:01:12
Article L. 22-10-62 of the French Commercial Code
Delegation of authority to be given to the Board of
18
Directors to increase the share capital by
Extraordinary
21/04/2023
65 747 752
98,93%
709 768
1,07%
5 140
66 462 660
66 462 660
87,18%
0
Carried
capitalisation of reserves, profits and/or share
11:01:44
premiums
19
Delegation of authority to be given to the Board of
Extraordinary
21/04/2023
64 795 857
97,50%
1 662 138
2,50%
4 665
66 462 660
66 462 660
87,18%
0
Carried
Directors to issue ordinary shares with pre-emptive
11:02:15
rights for existing shareholders
20
Authorisation to be given to the Board of Directors to
Extraordinary
21/04/2023
65 871 891
99,12%
585 762
0,88%
5 007
66 462 660
66 462 660
87,18%
0
Carried
increase the number of new shares being issued
11:02:45
Delegation of authority to be given to the Board of
Directors to increase the share capital by issuing
21
ordinary shares and/or securities entitling their
Extraordinary
21/04/2023
65 433 078
98,46%
1 024 359
1,54%
5 223
66 462 660
66 462 660
87,18%
0
Carried
holders to shares in the Company, without pre-
11:03:32
emptive rights, to members of a company savings
plan pursuant to Articles L. 3332-18 et seq. of the