Icade : Outcome of the Combined General Meeting held on April 21, 2023

PRESS RELEASE Paris, April 21, 2023, 6 p.m. OUTCOME OF THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING HELD ON APRIL 21, 2023 1. OUTCOME OF THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING HELD ON APRIL 21, 2023 AND RESULTS OF VOTING OF THE RESOLUTIONS Icade's Combined General Meeting (hereinafter the "General Meeting") was held this Friday, April 21, 2023 at the registered office of the Company, Immeuble Open, 27 rue Camille Desmoulins, 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux, France. Notices of meeting and invitations to attend were published and invitations to attend were sent in accordance with applicable regulations. All the documents relating to this General Meeting are available on the Company's website at https://www.icade.fr/en/finance/shareholders/general-shareholders-meeting. The General Meeting was chaired by Mr Frédéric Thomas, Chairman of the Board of Directors. Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations, represented by Mr Alexandre Thorel, and Crédit Agricole Assurances, represented by Mr Emmanuel Chabas, were appointed as scrutineers from among the shareholders with the largest number of voting rights. Mr Jérôme Lucchini was appointed as the General Meeting's Secretary. The quorum was established as follows: 66,457,953 voting shares, i.e. a quorum of 87.71 % for the Ordinary General Meeting,

66,460,660 voting shares, i.e. a quorum of 87.71 % for the Extraordinary General Meeting. All the resolutions proposed at the General Meeting were approved by a very large majority. Detailed voting results for each resolution are shown in the appendix to this press release. In particular, the General Meeting: Approved the separate and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2022;

Approved the distribution of a gross cash dividend of €4.33 per share for the financial year 2022. In accordance with the decision made by the Board of Directors on February 17, 2022, a gross interim dividend of €2.16 per share was paid on March 2, 2023, with shares having gone ex-dividend on February 28, 2023, and the remaining balance will be paid in the form of a gross final dividend of €2.17 per share on July 6, 2023, with shares going ex-dividend on July 4, 2023;

Approved the new regulated related party agreements mentioned in the Statutory Auditors' special report;

Reappointed Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations, Mr Emmanuel Chabas, Mr Gonzague de Pirey and Mr Antoine Saintoyant as directors;

Approved the remuneration policies for directors, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer;

Approved the elements of remuneration for the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer for the 2022 and 2023 financial years;

Issued a favourable opinion on the Company's goals and progress with respect to climate transition and biodiversity preservation;

Renewed the financial authorisations and delegations to be given to the Board of Directors.

2. CHANGES IN GOVERNANCE FOLLOWING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING HELD ON APRIL 21, 2023 After this General Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Company met on April 21, 2023 and made the following decisions: The appointment of Mr Nicolas Joly as Chief Executive Officer of Icade for a period of four years, i.e. until the General Meeting to be held in 2027;

The appointment of Mr Emmanuel Chabas as a member of Icade's Strategy and Investment Committee. The composition of the Board of Directors is unchanged with 15 directors, including 5 independent directors. The composition and chairmanship of the four committees of the Board of Directors remain unchanged, except for the appointment of Mr Emmanuel Chabas as a member of Icade's Strategy and Investment Committee. The composition of the Board of Directors and its committees is detailed in the appendix. The General Meeting presentation is available on the Company's website at: https://www.icade.fr/en/finance/shareholders/general-shareholders-meeting. 3. SAY ON CLIMATE AND BIODIVERSITY Since 2010, Icade has been strongly committed to fighting climate change and reducing the carbon footprint of its assets. At the end of 2022, it announced that the SBTi had approved its +1.5°C pathway. As a result, Icade now has: Higher goals for its three business lines and Corporate covering scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions in line with a +1.5°C pathway;

An objective to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050;

net-zero carbon emissions by 2050; A €100m investment plan for 2022-2026 for the Office Property Investment Division to help achieve these goals. Icade has also maintained its ambitious strategy to preserve biodiversity which led to concrete results in 2022 and new strong commitments: Rewilding 100% of the Property Development Division's new builds and the Office Property Investment Division's business parks by 2030;

Implementing solutions to support biodiversity in 90% of the Office Property Investment Division's buildings;

Voluntarily contributing to the restoration or conservation of ecosystems through carefully selected projects. All of these items were included in the "Say on Climate and Biodiversity" resolution approved by 98.33 % of the shareholders at today's General Meeting. The Biodiversity report and the Climate section of the CSR Chapter of the Universal Registration Document are available on Icade's website.

APPENDIX - VOTING RESULTS FOR EACH RESOLUTION ICADE Combined General Meeting , Friday 21 April 2023 VOTE RESULTS CAPITAL SHARES: 76 234 545 Valid for majority Votes not valid Presents & Represented % of shares Excluded State of for majority Resolution Type Vote Time For % Against % (Abstain+Invali Shares Votes capital voting rights adoption d+Not voted) 1 Approval of the separate financial statements for the Ordinary 21/04/2023 66 380 451 99,95% 34 481 0,05% 43 021 66 457 953 66 457 953 87,18% 0 Carried year ended December 31, 2022 - Approval of non-tax 10:52:20 deductible expenses and charges 2 Approval of the consolidated financial statements for Ordinary 21/04/2023 66 380 435 99,95% 34 521 0,05% 42 997 66 457 953 66 457 953 87,18% 0 Carried the year ended December 31, 2022 10:52:55 3 Appropriation of profits for the financial year and Ordinary 21/04/2023 66 176 933 99,58% 277 141 0,42% 3 879 66 457 953 66 457 953 87,18% 0 Carried determination of the dividend amount 10:53:25 4 Statutory Auditors' special report on regulated Ordinary 21/04/2023 33 989 549 94,55% 1 958 800 5,45% 624 533 66 457 953 36 572 882 87,18% 29 885 071 Carried related party agreements and approval of the new 10:53:59 agreements mentioned therein 5 Reappointment of Caisse des Dépôts et Ordinary 21/04/2023 54 648 777 82,24% 11 800 786 17,76% 8 390 66 457 953 66 457 953 87,18% 0 Carried Consignations as director 10:54:29 6 Reappointment of Mr Emmanuel Chabas as director Ordinary 21/04/2023 51 017 307 76,78% 15 429 731 23,22% 10 915 66 457 953 66 457 953 87,18% 0 Carried 10:55:00 7 Reappointment of Mr Gonzague de Pirey as director Ordinary 21/04/2023 66 086 067 99,53% 314 516 0,47% 57 370 66 457 953 66 457 953 87,18% 0 Carried 10:55:31 8 Reappointment of Mr Antoine Saintoyant as director Ordinary 21/04/2023 50 907 887 76,61% 15 539 136 23,39% 10 930 66 457 953 66 457 953 87,18% 0 Carried 10:56:00 9 Approval of the remuneration policy for the Ordinary 21/04/2023 66 369 057 99,96% 29 668 0,04% 59 228 66 457 953 66 457 953 87,18% 0 Carried members of the Board of Directors 10:56:31 10 Approval of the remuneration policy for the Ordinary 21/04/2023 66 111 607 99,95% 33 461 0,05% 312 885 66 457 953 66 457 953 87,18% 0 Carried Chairman of the Board of Directors 10:57:03 11 Approval of the remuneration policy for the Chief Ordinary 21/04/2023 60 575 688 91,17% 5 868 593 8,83% 13 672 66 457 953 66 457 953 87,18% 0 Carried Executive Officer and/or any other corporate officer 10:57:36 12 Approval of the information referred to in section I of Ordinary 21/04/2023 64 060 919 97,13% 1 889 767 2,87% 507 267 66 457 953 66 457 953 87,18% 0 Carried Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code 10:58:08 Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional 13 components of total remuneration and benefits of Ordinary 21/04/2023 66 362 774 99,95% 34 149 0,05% 61 030 66 457 953 66 457 953 87,18% 0 Carried any kind paid during the past financial year or 10:58:46 granted for the same period to Mr Frédéric Thomas, Chairman of the Board of Directors Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional components of total remuneration and benefits of 14 any kind paid or granted to Mr Olivier Wigniolle in his Ordinary 21/04/2023 60 811 602 91,52% 5 632 008 8,48% 14 343 66 457 953 66 457 953 87,18% 0 Carried capacity as Chief Executive Officer from January 1, 10:59:30 2022 to December 31, 2022 and from January 1, 2023 to April 21, 2023 (inclusive)