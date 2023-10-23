RESULTS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023

Q3 2023 Key takeaways

Performance of Business Lines

2023 Outlook

Q3 2023 KEY

TAKEAWAYS

1. Q3 2023 KEY TAKEAWAYS

Q3 2023 - Key Takeaways

Solid operational performance reflecting resilient fundamentals

Even stronger balance sheet post closing of stage 1 of Icade Santé disposal

Leading player in CSR market initiatives and solid recognition by rating agencies

2023 outlook reaffirmed

1. Q3 2023 KEY TAKEAWAYS

Revenue as of September 30, 2023

09/30/2023

Change 2023

LFL change 2023

(in €m and on a 100% basis)(1)

09/30/2022

vs. 2022 (%)

vs. 2022 (%)

Gross rental income from Commercial Investment

271.6

274.1

(0.9)%

2.5%

730.9

Property Development revenue(2)

696.5

4.9%

3.6%

14.7

Other revenue

9.2

60.3%

60.3%

1,017.2

CONSOLIDATED REVENUE

979.8

3.8%

3.9%

  • Good resilience of Commercial Investment division
  • Property Development: slight increase of the turnover in a reversing market

(1)

Effective deconsolidation of the Healthcare business as of July 5, 2023 (closing of stage 1 of the transaction). No contribution of Healthcare business and restatement of the comparable period in 2022

(2)

Economic revenue including entities jointly controlled and consolidated amounts to €844m as of September 30th, 2023

PERFORMANCE OF

BUSINESS LINES

2. PERFORMANCE OF BUSINESS LINES - COMMERCIAL INVESTMENT

Commercial Investment - Solid leasing activity and revenues

Very dynamic leasing activity

>150,000 sq.m signed or renewed YTD

including 50,000 sq.m in Q3 2023

Securing

€42m

annual rental income

5.7 years

WALB related to leases signed or renewed YTD

Resilient GRI

€272m +2.5% +100 bp

Rental income

LFL change

Financial occupancy rate

87.5% (vs. 86.5% at June 30, 2023)

Nanterre area

Paris Orly-Rungis

business park

>31,000 sq.m

c.50,000 sq.m

Signed or renewed YTD

Signed or renewed YTD

Positive impact of indexation

+4.6%

Indexation

Indexation effect on rents

fully passed

Over 9M 2023

2. PERFORMANCE OF BUSINESS LINES - COMMERCIAL INVESTMENT

Commercial Investment - Opportunistic approach on asset rotation

Selective acquisition c.€49m(1)

PONANT B, Paris, 15th district: 5,400 sq.m

Full ownership of a complex of 33,000 sq.m

Midterm value creation potential

Good centrality

Limited development capex €109m

Low level of investments in a cautious market

Opportunistic disposals c.€180m

In line with NAV as of December 2022

Average yield on offices sold: 4.7%

c.€90m already completed

EKO ACTIVE

RESIDUAL RESIDENTIAL

Marseille, 2nd district

PORTFOLIO

8,200 sq.m

Paris region

c.€90m under preliminary agreement

(1) The acquisition of Ponant B accounts for €39m. The total amount of €49m includes the rights related to the acquisition of Ponant B building and the acquisition of some additional ground floor areas in H1 2023

2. PERFORMANCE OF BUSINESS LINES - PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT

Property Development - A cautious strategy in a slowing market

Focus on working capital and reshaping development operations

to the new environment

1

Increase in bulk sales

2

Greater selectivity to launch operations

Project Marc Seguin

(Créteil)

Residential bulk sales:

1,255 units, €313m

+15% in value, >45% of total orders in volume

Increase in minimum order rate

Construction starts

60%(2) of pre commercialization on

-50% in volume vs. budget

projects launched YTD

Resilient total orders

2,570 units

-22% in volume

vs. -35% on the market(1)

€744m

-12% in value

Backlog as of sept 2023: €1.7bn

(1)

Source: Adequation, Sept. 2023

(2)

Including units sold to individuals and institutionals

