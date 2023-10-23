RESULTS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
Monday, October 23, 2023
PONANT (Paris 15th district)
NEXT (Lyon, Rhône)
AGENDA
1.
2.
3.
Q3 2023 Key takeaways
Performance of Business Lines
2023 Outlook
1
Q3 2023 KEY
TAKEAWAYS
ORIGINE (Nanterre, Hauts-de-Seine)
1. Q3 2023 KEY TAKEAWAYS
Q3 2023 - Key Takeaways
Solid operational performance reflecting resilient fundamentals
Even stronger balance sheet post closing of stage 1 of Icade Santé disposal
Leading player in CSR market initiatives and solid recognition by rating agencies
2023 outlook reaffirmed
1. Q3 2023 KEY TAKEAWAYS
Revenue as of September 30, 2023
09/30/2023
Change 2023
LFL change 2023
(in €m and on a 100% basis)(1)
09/30/2022
vs. 2022 (%)
vs. 2022 (%)
Gross rental income from Commercial Investment
271.6
274.1
(0.9)%
2.5%
730.9
Property Development revenue(2)
696.5
4.9%
3.6%
14.7
Other revenue
9.2
60.3%
60.3%
1,017.2
CONSOLIDATED REVENUE
979.8
3.8%
3.9%
- Good resilience of Commercial Investment division
- Property Development: slight increase of the turnover in a reversing market
(1)
Effective deconsolidation of the Healthcare business as of July 5, 2023 (closing of stage 1 of the transaction). No contribution of Healthcare business and restatement of the comparable period in 2022
(2)
Economic revenue including entities jointly controlled and consolidated amounts to €844m as of September 30th, 2023
2
PERFORMANCE OF
BUSINESS LINES
PARIS ORLY-RUNGIS BUSINESS PARK (Val-de-Marne)
2. PERFORMANCE OF BUSINESS LINES - COMMERCIAL INVESTMENT
Commercial Investment - Solid leasing activity and revenues
Very dynamic leasing activity
>150,000 sq.m signed or renewed YTD
including 50,000 sq.m in Q3 2023
Securing
€42m
annual rental income
5.7 years
WALB related to leases signed or renewed YTD
Resilient GRI
€272m +2.5% +100 bp
Rental income
LFL change
Financial occupancy rate
87.5% (vs. 86.5% at June 30, 2023)
Nanterre area
Paris Orly-Rungis
business park
>31,000 sq.m
c.50,000 sq.m
Signed or renewed YTD
Signed or renewed YTD
Positive impact of indexation
+4.6%
Indexation
Indexation effect on rents
fully passed
Over 9M 2023
2. PERFORMANCE OF BUSINESS LINES - COMMERCIAL INVESTMENT
Commercial Investment - Opportunistic approach on asset rotation
Selective acquisition c.€49m(1)
PONANT B, Paris, 15th district: 5,400 sq.m
Full ownership of a complex of 33,000 sq.m
Midterm value creation potential
Good centrality
Limited development capex €109m
Low level of investments in a cautious market
Opportunistic disposals c.€180m
In line with NAV as of December 2022
Average yield on offices sold: 4.7%
c.€90m already completed
EKO ACTIVE
RESIDUAL RESIDENTIAL
Marseille, 2nd district
PORTFOLIO
8,200 sq.m
Paris region
c.€90m under preliminary agreement
(1) The acquisition of Ponant B accounts for €39m. The total amount of €49m includes the rights related to the acquisition of Ponant B building and the acquisition of some additional ground floor areas in H1 2023
2. PERFORMANCE OF BUSINESS LINES - PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT
Property Development - A cautious strategy in a slowing market
Focus on working capital and reshaping development operations
to the new environment
1
Increase in bulk sales
2
Greater selectivity to launch operations
Project Marc Seguin
(Créteil)
Residential bulk sales:
1,255 units, €313m
+15% in value, >45% of total orders in volume
Increase in minimum order rate
Construction starts
60%(2) of pre commercialization on
-50% in volume vs. budget
projects launched YTD
Resilient total orders
2,570 units
-22% in volume
vs. -35% on the market(1)
€744m
-12% in value
Backlog as of sept 2023: €1.7bn
(1)
Source: Adequation, Sept. 2023
(2)
Including units sold to individuals and institutionals
