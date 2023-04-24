Icade : Présentation - Activité au 31 mars 2023 (anglais uniquement)
1 Q1 2023 Key takeaways
2 Performance of Business Lines
AGENDA
3 Icade Santé' liquidity
4 Say on Climate & Biodiversity
5 2023 Outlook
Q1 2023
Key takeaways
1. Q1 2023 KEY TAKEAWAYS
Q1 2023 - KEY TAKEAWAYS
Resilient operational indicators, reflecting solid fundamentals in a challenging market
Total group share revenue stands at €300m
Exclusivity agreement between Icade and Primonial REIM for the sale of Icade Santé
A potential transaction of €3bn in the healthcare market
Significant deleveraging expected by the end of 2023
Confirmation by S&P of the Icade's rating BBB+, stable outlook
AGM held on April 21, 2023
Approval of 2022 dividend at €4.33 per share - fully paid in cash
Approval of Say on Climate & Biodiversity resolution (for the second year in a row) by more than 98%