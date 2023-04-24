Icade : Présentation - Activité au 31 mars 2023 (anglais uniquement)

DISCLAIMER

This presentation is not an offer or an invitation to sell or exchange securities, or a recommendation to subscribe, buy or sell Icade securities.

Distribution of this document may be restricted in certain countries by legislation or regulations. As a result, any person who comes into possession of this document should familiarise themselves and comply with such restrictions. To the extent permitted by applicable law, Icade excludes all liability and makes no representation regarding the violation of any such restrictions by any person.