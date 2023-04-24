Advanced search
Icade : Présentation - Activité au 31 mars 2023 (anglais uniquement)

04/24/2023 | 01:37am EDT
RESULTS

as of March 31, 2023

Monday, APRIL 24, 2023

DESIGNING, BUILDING,

MANAGING AND INVESTING

in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse,

inclusive and connected with a reduced carbon footprint. Desirable places to live and work.

This is our ambition.

This is our goal.

This is our Purpose.

PULSE BUILDING

Parc des Portes de Paris

DISCLAIMER

This presentation is not an offer or an invitation to sell or exchange securities, or a recommendation to subscribe, buy or sell Icade securities.

Distribution of this document may be restricted in certain countries by legislation or regulations. As a result, any person who comes into possession of this document should familiarise themselves and comply with such restrictions. To the extent permitted by applicable law, Icade excludes all liability and makes no representation regarding the violation of any such restrictions by any person.

RESULTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2023

2

MONDAY, APRIL 24, 2023

1 Q1 2023 Key takeaways

2 Performance of Business Lines

AGENDA

3 Icade Santé' liquidity

4 Say on Climate & Biodiversity

5 2023 Outlook

RESULTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2023

3

MONDAY, APRIL 24, 2023

MFACTORY

Marseille, Bouches-du-Rhône

1.

Q1 2023

Key takeaways

RESULTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2023

4

MONDAY, APRIL 24, 2023

1. Q1 2023 KEY TAKEAWAYS

Q1 2023 - KEY TAKEAWAYS

Resilient operational indicators, reflecting solid fundamentals in a challenging market

Total group share revenue stands at €300m

Exclusivity agreement between Icade and Primonial REIM for the sale of Icade Santé

A potential transaction of €3bn in the healthcare market

Significant deleveraging expected by the end of 2023

Confirmation by S&P of the Icade's rating BBB+, stable outlook

AGM held on April 21, 2023

    • Approval of 2022 dividend at €4.33 per share - fully paid in cash
  • Approval of Say on Climate & Biodiversity resolution (for the second year in a row) by more than 98%

RESULTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2023

5

MONDAY, APRIL 24, 2023

Disclaimer

Icade SA published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 05:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
