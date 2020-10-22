Icade : Présentation Call T3 2020 (anglais uniquement)

1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
RESILIENT BUSINESS INDICATORS as of end of September
Continued growth in GRI from Property Investment in Q3, up +6.9%
High rent collection rates, in line with the pre-Covid situation
(over 97% for Q2; already over 92% for offices and 96% for healthcare for Q3 rents)
Property Development: limited decline in revenue as of September 30 (-15%)(1)
FINANCIAL STRUCTURE: SOLID FUNDAMENTALS, CONTINUED APPEAL
BBB+ rating with Stable outlook affirmed by S&P for both Icade and Icade Santé
A Social Bond issue met with great success for the Healthcare Property Investment Division
[€600m; fixed coupon of 1.375%]
LOWER IMPACT OF THE HEALTH CRISIS THAN ESTIMATED IN JULY 2020
Total impact on 2020 Group NCCF estimated at around -€30m (vs. around -€50m estimated in July)
UPDATED FY 2020 GUIDANCE
2020 Group NCCF expected at c.€4.80 per share
Limited shortfall in a context of crisis (c. -8.8% vs. 2019)
2020 dividend stable vs. 2019 at €4.0 per share, subject to shareholder approval at the General Meeting
(1) Economic revenue including entities accounting for using the equity method
