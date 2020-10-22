Icade : Présentation Call T3 2020 (anglais uniquement)

1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

KEY TAKEAWAYS

RESILIENT BUSINESS INDICATORS as of end of September

Continued growth in GRI from Property Investment in Q3, up +6.9%

High rent collection rates , in line with the pre-Covid situation

(over 97% for Q2; already over 92% for offices and 96% for healthcare for Q3 rents)

Property Development: limited decline in revenue as of September 30 (-15%) (1)

FINANCIAL STRUCTURE: SOLID FUNDAMENTALS, CONTINUED APPEAL

BBB+ rating with Stable outlook affirmed by S&P for both Icade and Icade Santé

A Social Bond issue met with great success for the Healthcare Property Investment Division

[€600m; fixed coupon of 1.375%]

LOWER IMPACT OF THE HEALTH CRISIS THAN ESTIMATED IN JULY 2020

Total impact on 2020 Group NCCF estimated at around -€30m (vs. around -€50m estimated in July)

UPDATED FY 2020 GUIDANCE

2020 Group NCCF expected at c.€4.80 per share

Limited shortfall in a context of crisis (c. -8.8% vs. 2019)

2020 dividend stable vs. 2019 at €4.0 per share, subject to shareholder approval at the General Meeting