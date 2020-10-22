Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/22 06:27:32 am
46.53 EUR   +1.37%
ICADE : Présentation Call T3 2020 (anglais uniquement)
PU
ICADE : Présentation Call T3 2020
PU
ICADE : Q3 2020 Call Presentation
PU
Icade : Présentation Call T3 2020 (anglais uniquement)

October 22, 2020

PARK VIEW

RESULTS AS OF

SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

October 22, 2020

DESIGNING, BUILDING, MANAGING AND INVESTING

in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected with a reduced carbon footprint. Desirable places to live and work.

This is our ambition. This is our goal.

This is our Purpose.

DISCLAIMER

This presentation is not an offer or an invitation to sell or exchange securities, or a recommendation to subscribe, buy or sell Icade securities.

Distribution of this document may be restricted in certain countries by legislation or regulations. As a result, any person who comes into possession of this document should familiarise themselves and comply with such restrictions. To the extent permitted by applicable law, Icade excludes all liability and makes no representation regarding the violation of any such restrictions by any person.

RESULTS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 I 2

TABLE OF CONTENTS

  1. Q3 2020 Key takeaways
  2. Focus on business and outlook

  1. Covid-19impact on 2020 NCCF: lower than expected
  2. Updated FY 2020 Guidance
  3. Conclusion

RESULTS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 I 3

1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

KEY TAKEAWAYS

RESILIENT BUSINESS INDICATORS as of end of September

  • Continued growth in GRI from Property Investment in Q3, up +6.9%
  • High rent collection rates, in line with the pre-Covid situation

(over 97% for Q2; already over 92% for offices and 96% for healthcare for Q3 rents)

  • Property Development: limited decline in revenue as of September 30 (-15%)(1)

FINANCIAL STRUCTURE: SOLID FUNDAMENTALS, CONTINUED APPEAL

BBB+ rating with Stable outlook affirmed by S&P for both Icade and Icade Santé

A Social Bond issue met with great success for the Healthcare Property Investment Division

[€600m; fixed coupon of 1.375%]

LOWER IMPACT OF THE HEALTH CRISIS THAN ESTIMATED IN JULY 2020

Total impact on 2020 Group NCCF estimated at around -€30m (vs. around -€50m estimated in July)

UPDATED FY 2020 GUIDANCE

2020 Group NCCF expected at c.€4.80 per share

Limited shortfall in a context of crisis (c. -8.8% vs. 2019)

2020 dividend stable vs. 2019 at €4.0 per share, subject to shareholder approval at the General Meeting

(1) Economic revenue including entities accounting for using the equity method

RESULTS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 I 4

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Icade SA published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 10:04:06 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 1 270 M 1 504 M 1 504 M
Net income 2020 136 M 161 M 161 M
Net Debt 2020 6 186 M 7 325 M 7 325 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,4x
Yield 2020 8,92%
Capitalization 3 393 M 4 027 M 4 019 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,54x
EV / Sales 2021 7,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 127
Free-Float 78,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 67,87 €
Last Close Price 45,90 €
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 47,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Wigniolle Chief Executive Officer
Frédéric Thomas Chairman
Victoire Aubry Head-Finance, Legal & Information Technology
Laurent Maheu Head-Research & Studies
Marie-Christine Lambert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICADE-52.70%4 027
GECINA-32.21%9 444
MIRVAC GROUP-28.62%6 362
GPT GROUP-25.00%5 823
SAFEHOLD INC.62.41%3 345
INVINCIBLE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-41.44%2 113
