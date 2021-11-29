Log in
    ICAD   FR0000035081

ICADE

(ICAD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Icade : Présentation Investor Day 2021

11/29/2021 | 04:10am EST
FRESK

Paris 15th district/

Issy-les-Moulineaux

Investor Day - November 29th, 2021

ICADE WELL ON TRACK FOR 2022 AND BEYOND

DESIGNING, BUILDING, MANAGING AND INVESTING in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected with a reduced carbon footprint. Desirable places to live and work.

This is our ambition. This is our goal.

This is our Purpose.

DISCLAIMER

This presentation is not an offer or an invitation to sell or exchange securities, or a recommendation to subscribe, buy or sell Icade securities.

Distribution of this document may be restricted in certain countries by legislation or regulations. As a result, any person who comes into possession of this document should familiarise themselves and comply with such restrictions. To the extent permitted by applicable law, Icade excludes all liability and makes no representation regarding the violation of any such restrictions by any person.

ICADE WELL ON TRACK FOR 2022 AND BEYOND

2

INVESTOR DAY - NOVEMBER 29TH, 2021

AGENDA

Introduction

  1. Post COVID-19 crisis: What have we delivered?
  2. Office: Creating value in the post COVID-19 world
  3. Healthcare: Growing investment pipeline & liquidity
  4. Property Development: Growth roadmap
  5. Low-carbonstrategy: How to accelerate?
  6. Financial roadmap Conclusion

ICADE WELL ON TRACK FOR 2022 AND BEYOND

3

INVESTOR DAY - NOVEMBER 29TH, 2021

ORIGINE

Nanterre, Hauts-de-Seine

Introduction

ICADE WELL ON TRACK FOR 2022 AND BEYOND

4

INVESTOR DAY - NOVEMBER 29TH, 2021

INTRODUCTION

CHAIRMAN'S INTRODUCTION

Happy to see you again!

The COVID-19 crisis may not be over: Icade is more than resilient

Icade's board & main shareholders are fully supportive

Board is revisiting yearly the strategy to adapt to any changes

in the market environment

ICADE WELL ON TRACK FOR 2022 AND BEYOND

5

INVESTOR DAY - NOVEMBER 29TH, 2021

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Icade SA published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 09:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 531 M 1 728 M 1 728 M
Net income 2021 148 M 167 M 167 M
Net Debt 2021 6 426 M 7 250 M 7 250 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,5x
Yield 2021 6,46%
Capitalization 4 799 M 5 430 M 5 414 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,33x
EV / Sales 2022 6,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 162
Free-Float 40,7%
Technical analysis trends ICADE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 63,40 €
Average target price 78,18 €
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Wigniolle Chief Executive Officer
Victoire Aubry Head-Finance, Legal & Information Technology
Frédéric Thomas Chairman
Laurent Maheu Head-Research & Studies
Marie-Christine Lambert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICADE0.79%5 430
GECINA-5.23%9 985
MIRVAC GROUP9.85%8 139
GPT GROUP19.11%7 308
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.68.40%4 597
SAFEHOLD INC.-2.48%3 998