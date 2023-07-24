2023 HALF-YEAR RESULTS
FRESK (Paris 15th district & Issy-les-Moulineaux,Hauts-de-Seine)
Monday, July 24, 2023
DISCLAIMER
This presentation is not an offer or an invitation to sell or exchange securities, or a recommendation to subscribe, buy or sell Icade securities.
Distribution of this document may be restricted in certain countries by legislation or regulations. As a result, any person who comes into possession of this document should familiarise themselves and comply with such restrictions. To the extent permitted by applicable law, Icade excludes all liability and makes no representation regarding the violation of any such restrictions by any person.
NEXT (Lyon, Rhône)
2023 Half-Year Results 2
AGENDA
1
2
3
4
5
Introduction
Icade Santé disposal: Stage 1 closed H1 2023 operational performance H1 2023 financial results
Today's state of play
Outlook & Conclusion
Appendices
2023 Half-Year Results 3
INTRODUCTION
ORIGINE (Nanterre, Hauts-de-Seine)
2023 Half-Year Results 4
INTRODUCTION
Icade well positioned to address current market challenges
1
2
3
4
Icade Santé
disposal
A strengthened
Ongoing review on
… preparing
Stage 1
assets and
completed in July
balance sheet
businesses
the ground for the
(€1.4bn cash-in)
and credit profile
considering current
coming strategic plan
Stages 2 & 3 on track
market challenges…
(€1.6bn cash-in)
5
CSR still at the heart of our businesses
>98%
"Europe's Climate Leaders 2023"
Approval of Say on Climate & Biodiversity resolution
Ranked 2ndout of 27 among property companies(1)
(for the second year in a row)
6
NCCF on pro-forma basis
€111m, +0.4%
Resilient H1 2023 financial indicators
NAV NTA: €79.3 per share
23% in cash post Healthcare transaction
LTV as of July 5
c.29%
(1) It comprises companies across Europe that achieved the greatest reduction in their core emissions intensity between 2016 and 2021 - that is, their Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions in relation to revenue
2023 Half-Year Results 5
- and made further climate-related commitments (such as collaboration with CDP1 and SBTi2 (Science Based Targets initiative), and transparency on Scope 3 emissions)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Icade SA published this content on 24 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2023 06:35:07 UTC.