Paris, March 30, 2023

ICADE PROMOTION AND DUVAL GROUP CHOSEN TO DEVELOP THE GAVY SITE

IN SAINT-NAZAIRE FOLLOWING THE "AMBITION MARITIME ET LITTORALE" TENDER PROCESS

The "Destination Gavy" project proposed by Icade Promotion, acting as lead developer, and the Duval Group won the "Ambition Maritime et Littorale" tender to develop the Gavy site in Saint-

Nazaire. The consortium was selected by Greater Saint-Nazaire in partnership with the City of Saint-Nazaire, the French government, the Nantes Saint-Nazaire Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Saint-Nazaire hospital centre and Sonadev, the site owners, with help from ADDRN (Saint-Nazaire town planning agency) for the sale of nearly 8.1 hectares of land currently occupied by the University of Nantes and IFSI, due to be vacated in 2025.

A project with high environmental goals

Designed by Obras (architect/urban planner), D'ici là (landscape architect) and the architectural firms Patriarche, Mars and Vendredi, the "Destination Gavy" project aims to preserve the site's natural environment and existing buildings.

Around 13,300 sq.m of this project's nearly 35,800 sq.m will be refurbished space, significantly minimising the project's carbon footprint.

With over 600 trees planted, the project aims to obtain the BiodiverCity label and will further enhance Gavy's natural and forested landscape.

The project will adhere to the Saint-Nazaire Quality and Ecological Transition Charter and France's

National Low-Carbon Strategy and aim to achieve the 2028 carbon target of French environmental regulation RE2020. This will make the Gavy neighbourhood a showcase of environmental excellence in France.

A place for Saint-Nazaire residents connected to the surrounding neighbourhoods

The project will be built around a "maritime park" facing the ocean, an authentic natural setting that will be handed back to the City. This unifying space will be the link between the entrance to the site, the coastline and the valleys of Porcé and Trébézy.

A mixed-use project that allows the public to discover the qualities of this exceptional site

The university building will be overhauled from top to bottom by the general contractor Stégys and will feature:

▪ An area set aside for sports open to the general public, created and managed by the community association UCPA (climbing room, indoor golf, rooftop miniature golf, food services);

▪ A WEFORM campus, a health and sport training centre with an accommodation facility and gym;

▪ A panoramic restaurant with an over 800-sq.m terrace offering a breathtaking view of the forest and coastline;

▪ A scenic overlook open to all aligned with the Semaphore artwork trail along the estuary;

▪ Office space for the Nantes Saint-Nazaire Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The IFSI building will be refurbished and expanded to house a RE.SOURCE MELT hotel, a unique accommodation experience that is both authentic and reenergising. The hotel will feature a restaurant, a conference space, a rooftop bar and spa immersed in nature, all of which are open to the general public.

Around 340 new homes for every need

The project will include homes designed to meet all different kinds of residential needs and the demographic challenges facing Greater Saint-Nazaire. Future residents will enjoy a quality setting with floor-through or dual-aspect homes and expansive outdoor space.

"We are proud to have been awarded this project, the culmination of a fruitful collaboration between all the partners, which involved the teams at Icade Promotion's Regional Offices for Pays de la Loire, the Duval Group as well as the Synergies Urbaines team at Icade Promotion," explained Emmanuel Desmaizières, CEO of Icade Promotion.

"The Duval Group is proud to develop this ambitious project alongside Icade based on shared values and a commitment to make this site even more exceptional. It highlights the expertise of both our groups and an incredible team of architects, urban planners, engineering consultants, operators and managers," declared Valérie Dubant, Head of Property Development at the Duval Group.

Construction is scheduled to begin by 2025.

Other partners: BANQUE DES TERRITOIRES, TURENNE GROUP, PARTIM, EDUCOSERRE, ELAN, POUGET CONSULTANTS, APAVE, AGEIS

