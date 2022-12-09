Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Icade
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICAD   FR0000035081

ICADE

(ICAD)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:20 2022-12-09 am EST
39.98 EUR   -0.15%
11/30Icade : Off-plan sale agreement signed for a 16,000-sq.m mixed-used project in Nanterre
PU
11/28Icade : Présentation Investor Day 2022
PU
11/28Transcript : Icade - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Icade : Promotion and SEMIIC Promotion sell over 15.000 sq.m of office space in Romainville off-plan to Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Hemisphere

12/09/2022 | 04:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, December 9, 2022

ICADE PROMOTION AND SEMIIC PROMOTION SELL OVER 15,000 SQ.M

OF OFFICE SPACE IN ROMAINVILLE OFF-PLAN

TO GOLDMAN SACHS ASSET MANAGEMENT AND HEMISPHERE

On November 28, 2022, Icade Promotion and SEMIIC Promotion sold the second phase of the Envergure building complex off-plan to Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Hemisphere. Covering 15,150 sq.m, it is part of a project in Romainville (Seine-Saint-Denis) which will be developed in two phases, totalling nearly 48,000 sq.m of office space.

Sold off-plan on March 28, 2022, the first phase of the project will total close to 33,000 sq.m. The speculatively developed second phase sold on November 28 will include over 15,000 sq.m of office space and nearly 4,600 sq.m of residential space.

Located in the Horloge development zone (ZAC) developed by Séquano Aménagement, the Envergure project designed by the Archi 5 Prod architecture firm aims to obtain HQE certification as well as the BREEAM and E2C1 labels. Hemisphere will act as an operating partner alongside Goldman Sachs Asset Management. The buildings will also feature Hemisphere Smart Services (H2S).

This second phase is scheduled for completion in Q1 2025. The first phase will be completed in the summer of 2024.

This deal reflects Icade Promotion's continued sales momentum in the office segment as well as institutional investors' strong appetite for attractive office projects.

The buyer was advised by the notary's office Le Breton Notaires and the law firms Gide Loyrette Nouel (property) and Freshfields (taxation and structuring). The seller was advised by the notary's offices Cheuvreux and Victoires Notaires Associés. This off-plan sale was completed with the help of CBRE and BNP Paribas Real Estate.

ABOUT ICADE

DESIRABLE PLACES TO LIVE

As an office and healthcare property investment company (portfolio worth €15.5bn on a full consolidation basis as of 06/30/2022) and a developer of homes, offices and public amenities (2021 economic revenue of €1.1bn), Icade designs, builds, manages and invests in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected, with a reduced carbon footprint. Desirable places to live and work. In collaboration with its stakeholders, Icade has made low carbon a strategic priority in order to reinvent real estate and create cities that are healthier, happier and more hospitable. Icade is a key player in Greater Paris and major French cities. It is listed as a "SIIC" on Euronext Paris and its leading shareholder is the Caisse des Dépôts group. The text of this press release is available on the Icade website: www.icade.fr/en

The text of this press release is available on the Icade website: www.icade.fr/en

CONTACTS

Charlotte Pajaud-BlanchardPress Relations Manager +33 (0)1 41 57 71 19 charlotte.pajaud-blanchard@icade.fr

Anne-Sophie Lanaute

Head of Financial Communication and Investor Relations +33 (0)1 41 57 70 29 anne-sophie.lanaute@icade.fr

ABOUT HEMISPHERE

Hemisphere is an independent real estate investment and asset management company specialising in service sector (offices and logistics) and residential real estate. It develops new buildings as well as adding value to existing ones. Hemisphere manages over 15 properties in France with an aggregate acquisition value of over €1.3 billion. Hemisphere has made understanding user needs central to its investment strategy in order to meet them in the best possible way. To do this, Hemisphere has developed a unique concept called Hemisphere Smart Services (H2S) which tailors the latest trends in workspace design and amenities to each service sector building.

For more information, visit: www.hemisphere-cap.com

Press contacts:

Cédric Vallin, CEO of Hemisphere

Press Office: Treize Cent Treize Agency

Tel.: +33 (0)6 80 30 28 35

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 17 97 13

cedric.vallin@hemisphere-cap.com

Contacts: Nolwenn Champault - Alain N'Dong

29-31, rue de Courcelles, 75008 Paris, France

Email: presse_hemisphere@treizecenttreize.fr

Disclaimer

Icade SA published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 09:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ICADE
11/30Icade : Off-plan sale agreement signed for a 16,000-sq.m mixed-used project in Nanterre
PU
11/28Icade : Présentation Investor Day 2022
PU
11/28Transcript : Icade - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
11/28Icade : 2022 Investor Day
PU
11/28Icade : Cp - icade - journee investisseurs 2022
PU
11/28Icade : Pr - icade - 2022 investor day
PU
11/10Icade : Saint-Gobain and Icade plan to co-develop buildings with a low environmental impac..
PU
11/09Real Estate Group Icade Closes Sale Of AXA Building In France
MT
11/09Icade : Finalise la cession de l'immeuble axe 13 a nanterre
PU
11/09Icade : Completes the sale of the axe 13 building in nanterre
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 757 M 1 853 M 1 853 M
Net income 2022 396 M 418 M 418 M
Net Debt 2022 6 649 M 7 012 M 7 012 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 10,8%
Capitalization 3 029 M 3 195 M 3 195 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,51x
EV / Sales 2023 5,32x
Nbr of Employees 1 205
Free-Float 40,6%
Chart ICADE
Duration : Period :
Icade Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICADE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 40,04 €
Average target price 48,52 €
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Wigniolle Chief Executive Officer
Victoire Aubry Chief Financial Officer
Frédéric Thomas Chairman
Laurent Maheu Head-Research & Studies
Séverine Floquet Schmit Head-Audit, Risk, Compliance & Internal Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICADE-36.55%3 195
GECINA-22.34%7 387
MIRVAC GROUP-24.40%5 823
THE GPT GROUP-20.30%5 551
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.-19.32%3 311
SEKISUI HOUSE REIT, INC.-7.23%2 547