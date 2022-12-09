PRESS RELEASE

Paris, December 9, 2022

ICADE PROMOTION AND SEMIIC PROMOTION SELL OVER 15,000 SQ.M

OF OFFICE SPACE IN ROMAINVILLE OFF-PLAN

TO GOLDMAN SACHS ASSET MANAGEMENT AND HEMISPHERE

On November 28, 2022, Icade Promotion and SEMIIC Promotion sold the second phase of the Envergure building complex off-plan to Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Hemisphere. Covering 15,150 sq.m, it is part of a project in Romainville (Seine-Saint-Denis) which will be developed in two phases, totalling nearly 48,000 sq.m of office space.

Sold off-plan on March 28, 2022, the first phase of the project will total close to 33,000 sq.m. The speculatively developed second phase sold on November 28 will include over 15,000 sq.m of office space and nearly 4,600 sq.m of residential space.

Located in the Horloge development zone (ZAC) developed by Séquano Aménagement, the Envergure project designed by the Archi 5 Prod architecture firm aims to obtain HQE certification as well as the BREEAM and E2C1 labels. Hemisphere will act as an operating partner alongside Goldman Sachs Asset Management. The buildings will also feature Hemisphere Smart Services (H2S).

This second phase is scheduled for completion in Q1 2025. The first phase will be completed in the summer of 2024.

This deal reflects Icade Promotion's continued sales momentum in the office segment as well as institutional investors' strong appetite for attractive office projects.

The buyer was advised by the notary's office Le Breton Notaires and the law firms Gide Loyrette Nouel (property) and Freshfields (taxation and structuring). The seller was advised by the notary's offices Cheuvreux and Victoires Notaires Associés. This off-plan sale was completed with the help of CBRE and BNP Paribas Real Estate.

