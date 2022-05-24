PRESS RELEASE

Paris, May 24, 2022

ICADE PROMOTION'S SUBSIDIARY URBAIN DES BOIS CHOSEN TO DEVELOP

AN INNOVATIVE AND SUSTAINABLE RESIDENTIAL PROJECT IN GIRONDE

Urbain des Bois, an Icade subsidiary specialising in low-carbon construction, has been selected by La Fabrique de Bordeaux Métropole (La Fab) and the City of Pessac to develop a new project, namely 64 housing units in the Le Pontet Sud sector close to the centre of Pessac (Gironde).

The Urbain des Bois project is located next to a tram line and close to a number of public amenities (park, stadium, secondary school, etc.) in a neighbourhood undergoing major transformations. It will feature 64 housing units in a landscaped setting, 60% of which on the open market and 40% under a land lease which promotes affordable home ownership (Bail Réel Solidaire, or BRS) with Domofrance, in line with Icade's commitment to providing housing for all.

Designed by Berranger and Vincent Architectes, the project will be built using quality materials, such as wood and compressed earth blocks. It enhances the natural landscape by highlighting the location's key features (stream, footpath, etc.).

The project is seeking to obtain the BBCA Performance label, NF Habitat HQE certification with a Very Efficient rating as well as the BiodiverCity label, which aims to ensure that the site is developed in an environmentally friendly way while preserving the existing biodiversity.

The project will also be exemplary in terms of the circular economy: a minimum of 5% of the construction cost will be dedicated to reused materials for the building interiors. Materials reuse throughout the project, from street furniture to home interiors, will add to their personalisation. Over 60% of the units will also be designed to be modular in order to meet the changing needs of residents.

The project, scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025, represents potential revenue of €17m excluding taxes.

With a total pipeline of nearly 600 housing units and revenue of over €120m by 2026, the growth momentum of Urbain des Bois is in line with the implementation of Icade Promotion's roadmap.

