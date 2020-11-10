PRESS RELEASE

Paris, November 5, 2020

ICADE SANTÉ ACQUIRES THE REAL ESTATE OF THE NAVARRE POLYCLINIC

In connection with the Gaucher group selling the operation of two polyclinics (Navarre and Marzet) located in Pau to Groupe Bordeaux Nord Aquitaine (GBNA), Icade Santé acquired the real estate of the Navarre polyclinic. As a result, Icade Santé signed two new 12-year leases with GBNA. One relates to the newly acquired Navarre facility and the other to the Marzet polyclinic owned by Icade Santé since 2007.

Taken together, the Marzet and Navarre polyclinics offer local residents a comprehensive range of hospital services. Built in 2003, the Navarre polyclinic was recently renovated and expanded. It features innovative medical equipment including 20 operating suites and an outpatient unit reconfigured to improve surgical and obstetric care. The Marzet polyclinic will continue to specialise in oncology, medicine and post-acute care services.

GBNA, a major private healthcare provider in Nouvelle-Aquitaine and the leading player in the Bordeaux area, will lease both facilities for the next 12 years. Before taking over the operation of these two polyclinics in Pau, the group operated 6 facilities (Bordeaux Nord Aquitaine polyclinic, Bordeaux Rive Droite polyclinic, Bordeaux Caudéran polyclinic, Nouvelle Clinique Bel Air, Thiers eye care centre and Arcachon private hospital) and 1 nursing home.

This acquisition marks the start of a long-term partnership between Icade Santé and GBNA, a major healthcare provider. It is fully in line with the Company's growth strategy in terms of its healthcare property investments.

