PRESS RELEASE

Paris, September 6, 2021

ICADE SANTÉ ANNOUNCES NEW HIRE IN SPAIN

On September 1, Felipe Pérez Agustín began working at Icade Santé in Spain as an Asset Manager. This new hire reflects Icade Santé's growing international expansion. It follows on the heels of its first investments in Spain in 2021 when it acquired three nursing homes from the Amavir Group.

A graduate of the Technical University of Madrid (UPM) and IE Business School, Felipe Pérez Agustín started his career in 2013 as a property manager with the Quirónsalud Group (largest hospital group in Spain).

In 2015, he joined Savills Aguirre Newman, a top real estate advisory firm in Spain, as a property manager in charge of managing a portfolio of retail and hotel assets. Since 2019, he had been responsible for developing Savills Aguirre Newman's Healthcare Department tasked with acquiring healthcare facilities and advising operators and specialised investors.

Felipe Pérez Agustín will be based in Madrid for Icade Santé and will play a key role in managing and developing its Spanish portfolio.

As of June 30, 2021, this portfolio totalled 183 properties, including 143 in France and 40 located in other countries1.

ABOUT ICADE

DESIRABLE PLACES TO LIVE

As an office and healthcare property investment company (portfolio worth €14.8bn on a full consolidation basis as of 06/30/2021) and a developer of homes, offices and public amenities (2020 economic revenue of €825m), Icade designs, builds, manages and invests in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected, with a reduced carbon footprint. Desirable places to live and work. In collaboration with its stakeholders, Icade has made low carbon a strategic priority in order to reinvent real estate and create cities that are healthier, happier and more hospitable. Icade is a key player in Greater Paris and major French cities. It is listed as a "SIIC" on Euronext Paris and its leading shareholder is the Caisse des Dépôts group.

ABOUT ICADE SANTÉ

PLACES THAT CARE FOR PEOPLE

With a portfolio worth €6.0bn as of June 30, 2021 (France and abroad), Icade Santé is one of Europe's leading investors in healthcare facilities. A 58.3% owned subsidiary of the Icade Group, Icade Santé draws on its proven expertise in healthcare property, its long-term shareholders as well as its extensive knowledge of the real estate value chain. Icade Santé began diversifying into the nursing home segment in 2017 and into international markets in 2018.

Icade and Icade Santé (for operations in France) are rated BBB+ with a stable outlook by the rating agency S&P.

The text of this press release is available on the Icade website: www.icade.frand on the Icade Santé website: https://icade-sante.fr.

CONTACTS

Charlotte Pajaud-Blanchard, Anne-Sophie Lanaute Yoann Nguyen Press Relations Manager Head of Financial Communication and Investor Relations Manager at Icade Santé +33 (0)1 41 57 71 19 Investor Relations at Icade +33 (0)6 31 58 97 31 charlotte.pajaud-blanchard@icade.fr +33 (0)1 41 57 70 29 yoann.nguyen@icade.fr anne-sophie.lanaute@icade.fr

1 186 properties to date including those acquired since June 30, 2021: a nursing home in Berlin for €45m in July 2021, another one in Campodarsego, Italy, for c. €13m in July 2021 and a PAC facility in Olivet (French Loiret department) for c. €26m whose closing was in early September 2021