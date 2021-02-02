|
Icade : Slideshow Low-carbon strategy
DESIGNING, BUILDING, MANAGING AND INVESTING
in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative,
diverse, inclusive and connected with a reduced carbon footprint.
Desirable places to live and work.
This is our ambition. This is our goal.
This is our Purpose.
PRESS BRIEFING
Icade's Low-Carbon Strategy: 1.5°C pathway
February 2, 2021
A
global
issue
Keeping global
temperatures from rising
more than 2°C, with an
ideal target of 1.5°C
(Paris Agreement)
LOW CARBON, A TOP PRIORITY
The critical role of the real estate industry
25%
of COin2Franceemissions
come from the real
estate sector
-
priority for our
stakeholders
-
Customers
-
Shareholders and investors
-
Employees
-
Local authorities
-
Suppliers and partners
LOW-CARBON PRIORITY:
ICADE'S WELL-ESTABLISHED TRACK RECORD
