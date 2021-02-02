Log in
Icade : Slideshow Low-carbon strategy

02/02/2021
DESIGNING, BUILDING, MANAGING AND INVESTING

in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative,

diverse, inclusive and connected with a reduced carbon footprint.

Desirable places to live and work.

This is our ambition. This is our goal.

This is our Purpose.

PRESS BRIEFING

Icade's Low-Carbon Strategy: 1.5°C pathway

February 2, 2021

EMBLEM

Lille, Nord

ICADE'S PURPOSE

Designing, Building, Managing and Investing in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings

that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected

with a reduced carbon footprint.

Desirable places to live and work.

This is our ambition. This is our goal.

This is our Purpose.

PRESS BRIEFING - ICADE'S LOW-CARBON STRATEGY

2

FEBRUARY 2, 2021

A

global

issue

Keeping global

temperatures from rising

more than 2°C, with an

ideal target of 1.5°C

(Paris Agreement)

LOW CARBON, A TOP PRIORITY

The critical role of the real estate industry

25%

of COin2Franceemissions

come from the real

estate sector

  1. priority for our

stakeholders

  • Customers
  • Shareholders and investors
  • Employees
  • Local authorities
  • Suppliers and partners

PRESS BRIEFING - ICADE'S LOW-CARBON STRATEGY

3

FEBRUARY 2, 2021

LOW-CARBON PRIORITY:

ICADE'S WELL-ESTABLISHED TRACK RECORD

2015

2017

2019

1st private service

2010

1st developer

2019-2022

sector building in

1st green

to obtain the

Strategic Plan:

E+C- label

low carbon, a

France to receive

leases and

(offices)

top priority

HQE Construction

committees

certification

Environmental challenges firmly embedded in our strategy and DNA

2020

  • Promoting low- carbon living:

an issue at the heart of

Icade's Purpose, included in the preamble of the Company's Articles of Association

PRESS BRIEFING - ICADE'S LOW-CARBON STRATEGY

4

FEBRUARY 2, 2021





Icade SA published this content on 02 February 2021


© Publicnow 2021
