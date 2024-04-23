ICADE : UBS remains Buy after the trading update
From this publication, the broker highlights that "indexation continues to drive positive like-for-like rental variation", while "markets are still facing challenges".
In the summary of its note, it also points to a performance gap that "has never been so wide between 'well-positioned' offices (+5.1% on a comparable basis) and offices in need of repositioning (-16.9% on a comparable basis).
